At just five episodes long, it won't be long before fans make their way through the new series, and it turns out that the finale is one that you likely won't see coming.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the final episode of Missing You and what viewers can expect, series star Richard Armitage said: "It is literally like a door opening at the end where you’re going to find out the truth and that truth is going to hit you in the face."

Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan and Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Lenny Henry also revealed that his reaction was: "Really? It was very much 'OMG, WTF' as far as I’m concerned. I was like, 'What?'"

He went on: "Of course, wanting to be an actor, a dramatic actor, this is the kind of role you want. You want roles that evoke emotion. So, for me, it was a very… it was a wonderful journey to meet this person and to be presented with the kaleidoscopic nature of his personality."

Having starred in other Coben series like The Stranger, Stay Close or Fool Me Once, how does the finale of Missing You compare, though?

Armitage said: "This one doesn’t disappoint, but I think what’s really different about this one is, because you’re falling in love with Kat Donovan with a person – aside from what she does for a living, you care so deeply about her that what she is going to find out about the secrets that have been buried – that’s why I think everyone is very emotional at the end.

"You don’t want this to happen to a person like that. I feel like that about Rosalind [Eleazar], like I don’t want you to have to face it but you’re going to have to."

Author Harlan Coben has previously revealed that the ending of Missing You is his most emotional yet, teasing: "This is five episodes. Most of the (shows) we’ve done are eight. So it’s a little tighter story.

"And I can say, I think this is the most emotional ending that I’ve experienced. When I watched episode 5, I actually cried."

He added: "I think I had a little bit of a tear my eye at the end of Fool Me Once. But I think this will be our most emotional series."

The new series follows Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), who is surprised to find her ex-fiancé Josh (Ashley Walters) on a dating app, and the search for the truth around his disappearance also uncovers secrets about her father's (Lenny Henry) murder many years ago.

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.