The clip sees the first meeting between new lead detective Mackenzie Clarke, played by Anna Samson, and another detective, Colin Cartwright, played by Lloyd Griffith.

Colin, a Brit who has been living in Australia for some time, is seen investigating the murder of Stuart, a well known real estate agent. He is questioning Grant, a local mechanic, when Mackenzie interrupts.

She has been living in London and working for the Metropolitan Police, but a scandal has brought her back home to Dolphin Cove – leading to the awkward encounter where neither she nor Colin know who the other is.

Return to Paradise. Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt

Alongside Samson and Griffith, the new series also stars Tai Hara, Catherine McClements, Celia Ireland, Andrea Demetriades and Aaron McGrath.

While the series does retain many of the staples of the 'Paraverse' franchise – a fish-out-of-water detective, weekly murders and a distinct, visually gripping location, co-creator James Hall has said that he and the team behind the show were very keen to make sure it wasn't just a carbon copy of Death in Paradise.

He said: "For me, and Red Planet Pictures, we knew very early on that we didn’t want the Australia spin-off to look and feel like a copy of Death in Paradise, in which our fish-out-of-water detective is another English police officer who finds themselves unexpectedly working abroad.

"That’s why we very quickly alighted upon the idea of the detective being someone who was born and raised in Australia and was returning there after a period away. And that’s when we knew straight away that it had to be called Return to Paradise.

"But it’s the fact that DI Mackenzie Clarke never really liked Dolphin Cove or felt at home there that means she is still a fish-out-of-water, like all our detectives in Death in Paradise, even though she’s from that town. Plus, the way in which she left Dolphin Cove a number of years ago, means there’s a lot of people in town who aren’t happy she’s back."

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd November.

