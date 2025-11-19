Dramas which have aired on linear TV in the recent past continue to get a new life on Netflix, with Responsible Child recently becoming the latest addition to shoot up the streamer's chart.

The TV film, which first aired in December 2019 on BBC Two, stars Bring Her Back's Billy Barratt as a 12-year-old boy on trial for murder.

Other key characters are played by the likes of Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Tom Burke (Strike), Stephen Campbell Moore (The Gold), Owen McDonnell (True Detective), Shaun Dingwall (Doctor Who), Debbie Honeywood (Vera), Angela Wynter (EastEnders) and James Tarpey (Grace).

As more and more viewers come to the film, they may be wondering what the inspiration for its disturbing, challenging story was, and whether it was based on a true story.

Read on for everything you need to know about the inspiration for Responsible Child on Netflix.

Is Responsible Child based on a true story?

Billy Barratt as Rafael 'Ray' McCullin in Responsible Child. Kudos/Ed Miller/BBC

The story behind Responsible Child hasn't been taken directly from real life, but it does appear to have been heavily inspired by the 2014 case of Jerome Ellis and his older brother Joshua.

In 2014, Jerome was just 14, while his brother Joshua was 23. Together, the pair stabbed their stepfather, Neil Tulley, to death as he lay on the sofa at their family home. Tulley was later found with over 60 stab wounds.

Jerome and Joshua claimed that Tulley was abusive and had threatened to kill Joshua, who struggled with depression. Tulley is said to have even swung an axe at Joshua. Neighbours and relatives attested that the family lived in fear of Tulley's outbursts.

Jerome was sentenced to six years in detention for manslaughter on grounds of loss of control. Meanwhile, Joshua was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 14 years behind bars.

While Jerome has now been released and is living a private life, Joshua is still in prison and is not eligible for parole until 2028 at the earliest.

The film was directed by Nick Holt, a documentary maker who had previously spent time in Glasgow High Court while researching for his project, The Murder Trial.

While speaking at a screening for Responsible Child in 2019, he said: "During my time there I saw a very, very young child coming into the court, and I asked the lawyer who I was with whether this child would be giving evidence... and he said, 'No, no, he's the accused.' And that came as quite a shock, and that led me to ask questions about, what age do we put children on trial?"

However, details have been changed and altered for the drama. While elements such as the central character's home life mirror that of Jerome's story, the film follows a 12-year-old boy called Ray, rather than the 14-year-old Jerome.

Meanwhile, Ray's brother is called Nathan, not Joshua, and their stepfather is called Scott, rather than Neil.

Holt specified that although the film "has its feet in the real world", Ray is a character he created alongside screenwriter Sean Buckley.

Responsible Child is available to stream on Netflix now.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.