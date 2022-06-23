Regé-Jean Page denies Bridgerton season 3 return rumours

Ever since he left the show, rumours have been rife regarding his return, with The Sun recently reporting that "there has been a dialogue between" Page and the show’s bosses about a potential season 3 comeback.

Bridgerton was an absolute smash-hit when it first landed on Netflix in 2020 but that didn't stop its breakout star Regé-Jean Page from moving on after only its first eight episode season.

However, Page has now seemingly dashed fans' hopes that the Duke of Hastings could be back in their lives next year, with a post on Instagram accompanying a recent picture of himself and Anthony star Jonathan Bailey reuniting.

Page said: "The boys are back in town. (No, I’m not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine".

The news should perhaps not be a surprise - the show's boss, Shonda Rhimes, previously admitted that following the online backlash to news Page was leaving the show, she asked him to reconsider and return in some capacity.

She explained: "Rightfully, he said, 'I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I’m good!' And I don’t blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection."

Season 3 of the period drama is set to focus on Penelope and Colin's romance, in a major deviation from the books, the third of which actually focussed on the second Bridgerton son Benedict.

Page meanwhile has kept himself busy with a number of major projects, including the upcoming Ryan Gosling/Chris Evans Netflix film The Gray Man.

He is also set to appear in fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, which is set to release in cinemas next year and also stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant.

Bridgerton season 3 will stream on Netflix, while seasons 1 and 2 are available now.

