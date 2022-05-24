Netflix releases thrilling trailer for Ryan Gosling film The Gray Man

The trailer introduces us to the concept of The Gray Man, which Ana De Armas' character describes as a "reckless, mystery man you guys send in when you can't officially send anyone else".

We're only a couple of months away from the Netflix debut of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans spy thriller The Gray Man , and we've got our first proper look at the action in a brand-new trailer.

In the footage, we get a glimpse of the conflict between Gosling's Sierra Six and Evans' mustachioed Lloyd Hansen – with all sorts of brutal clashes occurring as the latter chases the former, who claims to "have something they really want".

You can watch the full trailer in all its glory here.

As well as the trailer, Netflix has also released character posters for the spy thriller, featuring Gosling, Evans and de Armas.

You can take a look at the posters below.

The Gray Man comes from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and tells the story of CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six.

The film's synopsis states that Six is "plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton)", and that he "was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death".

However, when the tables are turned and Six becomes the target, he is hunted across the globe by former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans), who will stop at nothing to take him out.

Alongside Gosling, Evans and Thornton, the film stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Alfre Woodard.

It is based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name, and Joe Russo previously told Collider that the plan is for the film to be the first in a franchise.

He said: "This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we’re not gonna answer every question in the movie. So you’re gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you’re still gonna have questions about the wider universe."

The Gray Man will be released in select UK cinemas on 15th July 2022, and will available to stream globally on Netflix from 22nd July 2022.

