At the time, Howe referred to it as "Virgin River meets Yellowstone" and it's safe to say that the 10-part series certainly fills that binge-watch comfort show void, delivering on the kind of drama you can't quite tear your eyes from.

With things ending on quite the dramatic note at the end of the season 1 finale, will there be any more Ransom Canyon on the horizon? Read on to find out everything we know so far about a potential second season.

Will there be a Ransom Canyon season 2?

Josh Duhamel as Staten in Ransom Canyon. Netflix

As of now, Netflix have not renewed Ransom Canyon for season 2.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that bad news is on the horizon, as the streamer usually tends to wait for viewing figures to assess whether another season gets greenlit. Seeing as the streamer has compared the series to Virgin River – which is on its seventh season – we'd expect that there are big plans for Ransom Canyon.

We do know that series creator April Blair has expressed a desire to continue the story, telling the New York Post that if season 2 were to go ahead, "we'd want to stick with them", referencing leads Staten and Quinn.

Also expressing a desire for more, Reid actor Andrew Liner told TechRadar: "We don't know yet, but I sure hope so. Once you see the finale, you'll see that there's more story to tell. And I think with my character in particular, you're going to want to see what he does after his actions – the repercussions, if you will."

When could a potential Ransom Canyon season 2 be released?

Filming for season 1 took place in early 2024, kicking off in January and then wrapping after six months in late June. The series then premiered on Netflix on Thursday 17th April 2025.

So, if Ransom Canyon were to be renewed soon, we could anticipate that, schedules permitted, we could be seeing a potential season 2 on our screens sometime in 2026. Watch this space!

Who could return for a potential Ranson Canyon season 2?

Jack Schumacher as Yancy and James Brolin as Cap in Ransom Canyon. Netflix

As for who could return, Blair has made it clear that unlike other Netflix hit series Bridgerton (which is adapted from the Julia Quinn novels), the hopes for Ransom Canyon are that the story remains centred on Staten and Quinn as the central pair.

Although the original Ransom Canyon book series by Jodi Thomas sees each novel revolving around a different couple, Blair told the New York Post that Duhamel and Kelly will remain the show’s stars if the Netflix series gets renewed for more seasons.

She said: “Like how Bridgerton does it, each book tackles a new set of characters … And for TV, I love the characters we have. We’d want to stick with them.”

We won't be seeing anymore of James Brolin's Cap Fuller after the ranch owner sadly passed away at the end of season 1.

The cast we'd expect to return for a potential Ransom Canyon season 2 are as follows.

Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland

Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady

Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman

Eoin Macken as Davis Collins

Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez

Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey

Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell

Andrew Liner as Reid Collins

Tatanka Means as Jake Longbow

Jaren K Robledo as Jack Yellowbird

Casey W Johnson as Kit Russell

Jennifer Ens as Ashley

Brett Cullen as Senator Samuel “Sam” Kirkland

Kate Burton as Katherine Bullock

Niko Guardado as Tim O’Grady

Philip Winchester as Sheriff Dan Brigman

Justin Johnson Cortez as Kai

Kenneth Miller as Freddie

What could a potential Ransom Canyon season 2 be about?

Lizzy Greene as Lauren in Ransom Canyon. Anna Kooris/Netflix

If you haven't watched the finale of Ransom Canyon season 1, be warned as there are major spoilers ahead.

The finale of Ransom Canyon saw things reach quite the dramatic end as it was revealed that Lauren's mother Margaret was responsible for Randall's death the year before in a tragic car crash. Kit was going to take the blame after the pair had an affair but Dan eventually arrested Margaret for her role in the crime.

Seeing as that was a central mystery for much of the season and seems to be tied up, we'd expect that to be the end of the investigation into Randall's death and that it could bring Staten some relative closure.

Things ended on a rocky note for Staten and Quinn, who seemed to be on completely different pages as Quinn floated the idea of returning to New York for some orchestra work. Although she felt it was a good financial decision to make for the future of Gracie's, Staten was left feeling abandoned by the idea and while the finale didn't confirm anything, we would expect that a potential season 2 may pick up with the pair no longer together.

The future remained looking bright for Lucas who was inundated with university offers but remained certain that he would be going to University of Texas in order to follow Lauren. But Lauren's shoulder injury could put a spanner in the works for her cheerleading audition, with her prospects of going to UT remaining uncertain.

While nothing was confirmed about the fate of the pipeline and the deal with Austin Water & Power, it seemed as though Senator Sam Kirkland, Staten's own father, and Davis had joined forces once again to try and usurp Staten from the ranch. That was also left on a cliffhanger, with it seeming possible that Sam could get Staten removed as the sole trustee of the ranch but nothing confirmed in the finale.

We'd assume that if season 2 were to go ahead, it would continue to follow the pipeline deal and the interpersonal drama of Staten and Davis, who seem to be at more of a stand-off than ever before. Of course, there's also the matter of Davis having gotten Yancy out of prison just to use him as a pawn in the ranch drama – something which nobody knows about.

Yancy was certain he wanted to stay in Ransom Canyon, marry Ellie and build a life on the Fuller ranch in honour of Cap. But with the surprise arrival of a woman claiming to be his wife, something tells us that the new arrival may be sticking around and that'll leave Yancy and Ellie's relationship at a crossroads.

Is there a trailer for a potential Ransom Canyon season 2?

As Ransom Canyon season 2 hasn't been announced yet, there isn't a trailer.

But you can relive the drama of season 1 with its trailer, which you can find below.

Ransom Canyon is now streaming on Netflix.

