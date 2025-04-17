Created and written by Wednesday's April Blair, she told Netflix's Tudum of the series: "At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town, it’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home… Ransom has it all.

"I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of Texas and the dramas and romances that we created there."

The new series not only boasts a simmering romance at its core, some intergenerational family tensions and fierce loyalties to Ransom Canyon, it's also home to plenty of stunning landscapes and scenic shots.

But where was the new Netflix drama filmed? Read on to find out.

Where is Ransom Canyon filmed?

Minka Kelly as Quinn and Lauren Glazier as Angie O’Grady in Ransom Canyon. Anna Kooris/Netflix

Although Ransom Canyon is a fictional ranching town in Texas, the series was actually shot in a variety of places in New Mexico including Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Vegas, with filming taking place in early 2024.

Speaking of the filming process in Albuquerque, leading actress Minka Kelly told Tudum: "It just was wild how much I have in common with Quinn. I’ve never had to shoot in Albuquerque until this show.

"I was afraid to go back because I hadn’t really been there since my childhood, which wasn’t the best. Going back in this way just took away the boogeyman. There were places I visited from my childhood that I would think, 'Man, if the Minka at that time would have ever imagined I’d be back here shooting this show, I never would have believed it.'

"It was really beautiful and there’s something divine about it."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In terms of exact locations, the series was primarily shot in Netflix's Albuquerque production hub, which was initially announced back in 2018, across its 12 sound stages. But as well as that, Ransom Canyon also utilised real-life ranches just outside of Santa Fe.

Speaking to Distractify about where the series was shot, actor Jack Schumacher revealed: "It's a really gorgeous area. And when you're out riding a horse through this scenic ranch, it's easy to sort of feel like you're really there with the characters."

Some of the other notable locations that were used for filming include Blame Her Ranch in Ribera and Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe.

Ransom Canyon is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.