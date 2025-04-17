Meet the cast of Ransom Canyon on Netflix
Who's who in the sprawling ranch-based drama?
Set in the fictional ranching Texan town of Ransom Canyon, the new Netflix series is set to be the latest drama that many will be adding to their watchlists immediately.
The addictive new series comes from Wednesday's April Blair and is set to be the modern Western saga that many have been waiting for, centring on the will they/won't they budding romance between head rancher Staten and longtime friend Quinn.
Led by Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly as the pair, there's set to be plenty of drama ahead as we follow not only their story, but also that of the ranching town that is seeing increased pressure from outside forces.
Speaking about his character to Netflix's Tudum, Duhamel said: “I really related to this character in a lot of ways. It’s very much about family, legacy, and the land. [I’m] from North Dakota and I have a place in Minnesota with some property that I just spent a lot of time developing with the intention of raising my kids there and hopefully someday they’ll pass it on to their kids.”
Also speaking of the cast dynamic, Kelly said: “I think that’s what makes us all so excited to go to work every day: There’s just so much love and support between all of us. So there’s a lot of that that blends into the performance, which is really organic and sweet.”
But who's who in the cast of Ransom Canyon? Read on to find out.
Ransom Canyon cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix drama
The full cast list for Ransom Canyon is as follows, scroll on to find out more about the characters plus where you may have the actors previously.
Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland
Who is Staten Kirkland? Staten is the owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch, still reeling from suffering some major loss in his life. The series picks up one year after his son's death, with Staten as dedicated as ever to ensuring that his ranch is untouched by outside forces.
Where have I seen Josh Duhamel? Duhamel is known for his roles in the Transformers films, All My Children and Las Vegas. He has also starred in Unsolved, Battle Creek and The Thing About Pam.
Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady
Who is Quinn O'Grady? After spending many years in New York as a successful concert pianist, Quinn returns to Ransom Canyon to start a new chapter in her life. She has long harboured feelings for Staten, but the road to true love never did run smooth.
Where have I seen Minka Kelly? Aside from being a bestselling author of a memoir, Kelly is known for her roles in Friday Night Lights, Titans and Parenthood.
Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman
Who is Lauren Brigman? Lauren is the daughter of the Sheriff but is desperate to get out of Ransom Canyon so as not to end up like her mother. Despite being popular at school, she's got herself into a complicated situation with ex-boyfriend Reid and Lucas.
Where have I seen Lizzy Greene? Greene is known for her roles in Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and A Million Little Things.
James Brolin as Cap Fuller
Who is Cap Fuller? Cap is one of the oldest and long-running ranch owners in Ransom Canyon, who is jaded by the loss he's suffered in his own life.
Where have I seen James Brolin? Brolin is known for various roles throughout his long-spanning career but is best known for starring in Hotel, Life in Pieces, 1973's Westworld and Marcus Welby MD.
Eoin Macken as Davis Collins
Who is Davis Collins? Davis is the brother of Staten's late wife Amalah and is one of the other big three ranchers in Ransom Canyon.
Where have I seen Eoin Macken? The Irish actor is known for his roles in Merlin, The Night Shift, Borderline and La Brea.
Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez
Who is Ellie Estevez? Ellie manages Quinn's dance hall and is a close friend of Cap's, dropping by his ranch regularly.
Where have I seen Marianly Tejada? Tejada has starred in One of Us Is Lying, The Purge and Orange is the New Black.
Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey
Who is Yancy Grey? A new rancher who has come to work for Cap, Yancy is quite the enigmatic addition to Ransom Canyon and appears to be harbouring secrets about his past.
Where have I seen Jack Schumacher? Schumacher has starred in Top Gun: Maverick and KillHer, as well as featured in TV shows like Welcome to Chippendales, Empire, Chicago PD and SWAT.
Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell
Who is Lucas Russell? Lucas has his own personal troubles after the disappearance of his father but lives with his brother in a trailer. He's a clever student and works at the Double K Ranch.
Where have I seen Garrett Wareing? Wareing has starred in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Manifest and Dead Sea.
Andrew Liner as Reid Collins
Who is Reid Collins? Reid is Davis's son and Lauren's on-off boyfriend. He is also one of the star football players at Ransom Canyon High.
Where have I seen Andrew Liner? Liner has starred in Grown-ish, Vampire Academy and Gray Matter.
