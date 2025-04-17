She continued: "At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town, it’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home … Ransom has it all."

But is the new series based on a true story? Read on to find out.

Is Ransom Canyon based on a true story?

James Brolin as Cap in Ransom Canyon. Anna Kooris/Netflix

While the will they/won't they romance between Staten and Quinn set against the backdrop of a ranch-centred town has kept us gripped, Ransom Canyon is not based on a true story.

However, the drama is based on the first novel in Jodi Thomas's book series of the same name. In fact, viewers may be keen to get stuck into the original source material as there are in fact 10 books in the series, with each centring on a different person or couple.

The first book does revolve around Staten and Quinn, with the book's synopsis reading: "Rancher Staten Kirkland, the last descendant of Ransom Canyon's founding father, is rugged and practical to the last. No one knows that when his troubling memories threaten to overwhelm him, he runs to lovely, reclusive Quinn O'Grady…or that she has her own secret that no one living knows.



"Young Lucas Reyes has his eye on the prize, college, and the chance to become something more than a ranch hand's son. But one night, one wrong decision, will set his life on a course even he hadn't imagined.



"Yancy Grey is running hard from his troubled past. He doesn't plan to stick around Ransom Canyon, just long enough to learn the town's weaknesses and how to use them for personal gain. Only Yancy, a common criminal since he was old enough to reach a car's pedals, isn't prepared for what he encounters."

Of course, like any adaptation series, the new drama uses the source material as inspiration but we can expect some changes as it's brought to life on the screen. The series has been adapted by Jodi Thomas, who is known for her work on All America, Wednesday and Reign.

