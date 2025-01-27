When speaking to the Canadian actor, it’s clear he is sworn to secrecy about season 7, which begins filming in March.

Yet, after meeting with the showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, he teases that it seems likely that Brady will attempt to track down his ex-girlfriend and recover all the money she stole from him.

"I have met with Sean [Smith], and we talked season 7 storylines," the actor shared, "so I do know a little bit about where we want to take him from here.

"I don't think I can spoil much, but what I can say is that I don't think he's the guy that would just leave it alone that someone took all his money. I think that he's the guy that would go looking for that.

"It’s not far-fetched to say that he's probably going to be on the hunt for Lark, and how that all plays out will be some of the season 7 storyline."

Hollingsworth is also hopeful that Brady might have to team up with his frenemy, Mike (Marco Grazzini), AKA Brie’s potential fiancé, on this mission, as it would be a chance for the ex-marines to reconcile and even form a friendship.

"I think that the dynamic of good cop, bad cop, literally, would be a lot of fun to play, having them work together," he added.

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady. Netflix

Though Brady is torn in two about his love life - despite declaring his love to Brie in the season finale - Hollingsworth is firmly rooting for Brady to find his happy ending with one woman in particular.

"It’s hard for me not to say I’m on Team Brie because Zibby [Allen] and I have such a great working relationship together and she's such a great scene partner," he said.

"Not that Elise [Gatien], who plays Lark, isn’t," he added. "She’s a fantastic actor as well and a great scene partner, but Zibby and I have that... a bit of a shorthand.

"I always want the best for my character, and so, of course, I think Brie is for sure the best option for Brady."

Hollingsworth has relished playing Virgin River's resident bad boy's highs and lows, and says the close-knit cast and crew have become a "family" over the past seven years.

However, the actor admits there is one element of getting back into his character that is "tough".

"I love Brady, I really have a great time playing him," Hollingsworth continued, "so whenever I get to get back into his world - aside from the workouts that I have to do to keep him in shape, that’s tough – but everything else, I love playing him."

