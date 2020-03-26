Jason Bateman plays Marty Byrde

Who is Marty Byrde? A Chicago accountant, husband and father-of-two who agreed to launder money for the Navarro drug cartel – a decision which paid off at first, but suddenly went south after his business partner Bruce cheated their client and got himself killed.

To save himself and his wife from immediate execution, Marty pitched the idea of setting up a new money laundering operation in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; the cartel said yes, and Marty has been trying to dig himself out of danger ever since. Life in the Ozarks has been anything but smooth for the Byrdes as they've moved the cartel's millions of dollars through various local businesses, made alliances, clashed with enemies and evaded the FBI. Now they finally have a casino up and running, which should make money laundering a lot easier – in theory.

What else has Jason Bateman been in? The actor is perhaps best-known for starring as Michael Bluth in the TV series Arrested Development, a performance for which he won a Golden Globe. Jason Bateman has also starred in The Break-Up, Juno, Up in the Air, Couples Retreat, Horrible Bosses, The Gift, and Game Night – and he was the voice of Nick Wilde in Zootopia (aka Zootropolis).

Laura Linney plays Wendy Byrde

Who is Wendy Byrde? Marty's wife and the kids' mum, who used to work on election campaigns (including Obama's Senate run!). In Chicago, Marty found out Wendy was having an affair; since moving to the Ozarks, they've had a bit of a rocky marriage but have also worked to save their family over and over again from their many, many enemies. In season two, Wendy used her experience in politics to lobby, persuade and even blackmail state representatives and push through the Casino Bill.

What else has Laura Linney been in? Oscar-nominated actress Laura Linney first rose to fame as Mary Ann Singleton in Tales of the City back in 1993, a role she's reprised for the recent revival. She starred as Sarah in Love Actually, Cathy Jamison in The Big C, and Wendy in The Savages; other notable credits include Wild Iris (which won her the first of several Emmys), John Adams, Kinsey, You Can Count on Me, and The Squid and the Whale.

Julia Garner plays Ruth Langmore

Who is Ruth Langmore? Marty's right hand woman. They got off to a bad start when Ruth stole his money (and tried to kill him), but since then they have developed a strange kind of mentor/mentee relationship as he's showed her the ropes and put her in charge of his strip club and now installed her at the casino.

Ruth belongs to the Langmore family who live in trailers down by the lakeside, but it's a much smaller family now: she murdered her uncles Russ and Boyd to save Marty's life, and her violent felon dad Cade was shot to death as he fled town, and her cousin Wyatt also left after finding out Ruth killed his dad. Now it's only teenage Three left, and Ruth – despite her youth – is his guardian.

What else has Julia Garner been in? Julia Garner's career has really taken off over the last few years. She starred as Terra Newell in Dirty John, Ellie Landsberg in Maniac, Michele Jones in Waco, and Kimberly Breland in The Americans, and appeared in a couple of episodes of Modern Love in 2019. Her big-screen credits include Martha Marcy May Marlene, We Are What We Are, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

Janet McTeer plays Helen Pierce

Who is Helen Pierce? Marty's original Navarro contact was Del, but he was shot to death by Darlene Snell for calling her a redneck – so Helen was sent to handle Marty Byrde in his place. Helen is sharply-dressed and crisply-spoken, and can be utterly ruthless in executing her job as the cartel's representative. We also know that she's from Chicago, she has kids, and she's recently divorced.

What else has Janet McTeer been in? On TV, the English actress has recently played Amy in Sorry for Your Loss and Alisa in Jessica Jones. She was Dame Julia Walsh in The Honourable Woman, Mrs Satterthwaite in Parade's End (alongside Benedict Cumberbatch), and Kate Franklin in Damages. On film, she played Hubert Page in Albert Nobbs, Camilla Traynor in Me Before You, and Mary Jo Walker in Tumbleweeds; and she was the narrator of 2014 movie Maleficent. Across her career she's racked up two Tony Awards, an Olivier, a Golden Globe, two Oscars and an OBE.

Sofia Hublitz plays Charlotte Byrde

Who is Charlotte Byrde? Marty and Wendy's teenage daughter. She was devastated to be uprooted from her safe, happy life in Chicago and forced to move to the Ozarks, where she quickly found herself surrounded by constant danger and anger and lies – though at least she formed a close friendship with Wyatt. In season two Charlotte tried to legally emancipate from her parents, but now she's living back at the family home and they're trying to work things out.

What else has Sofia Hublitz been in? Ozark is her first major role, but she previously competed on MasterChef Junior in 2013 and appeared in Horace and Pete, as well as the TV show Louie.

Skylar Gaertner plays Jonah Byrde

Who is Jonah Byrde? Wendy and Marty's youngest child. Jonah is a bit of a loner; his only real friendship was with their terminally-ill housemate Buddy, but now Buddy is dead. Jonah is also incredibly bright, quite sensitive, and is keen to make money.

What else has Skylar Gaertner been in? Elsewhere on Netflix, the young actor played Young Matt in Daredevil. He has also appeared in The Ticket, The Americans, and Person of Interest.

Tom Pelphrey plays Ben Davis

Who is Ben Davis? Wendy's brother, who appears for the first time in season three. He suffers from serious mental health issues.

What else has Tom Pelphrey been in? He's perhaps best-known for playing Ward Meachum in Iron Fist. Other credits include Banshee (as Kurt Bunker), Crazy Alien (as John Stockton), Guiding Light, and As the World Turns.

Madison Thompson plays Erin Pierce

Who is Erin Pierce? Erin is the teenage daughter of Helen Pierce. She now finds herself in the Ozarks for the summer, and is described by actress Madison Thompson as “very cold and calculating.”

What else has Madison Thompson been in? While this is Thompson’s most high profile role to date, she has also appeared in a number of other US TV shows. She starred in a 2018 episode of NCIS: New Orleans, three episodes of comedy drama Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and in a segment of the horror anthology series Creepshow.

McKinley Belcher III plays Agent Trevor Evans

Who is Agent Trevor Evans? An FBI agent who's been on Marty's case since season one. He is a by-the-books kind of agent who had a difficult relationship with Marty's main pursuer Agent Petty, who also happened to be his ex-boyfriend. But now Agent Petty is dead, and Agent Evans is determined to bring down Marty.

What else has McKinley Belcher III been in? He played Anthony Carter in the TV series The Passage, Samuel Diggs in Mercy Street, and Dwayne in Show Me a Hero. The actor can also be seen in Marriage Story and The Art of Racing in the Rain.

Marylouise Burke plays Sue Shelby

Who is Sue Shelby? At Charlotte's request, her parents are now in therapy together – and Mrs Shelby is their therapist.

What else has Marylouise Burke been in? Aside from her stage work, Marylouise Burke played the main character's mum Phyllis in the 2004 movie Sideways. She's also been in Prodigal Son, New Amsterdam, The Mist, Hung, and 30 Rock.

Robert C Treveiler plays Sheriff Nix

Who is Sheriff Nix? The police boss in Lake of the Ozarks. He's been watching everything unfold since season one, but has generally avoided too much trouble – especially where the Snells were involved.

What else has Robert C Treveiler been in? Like his new Ozark co-star Tom Pelphrey, Robert C Treveiler starred in the TV series Banshee – playing Jackson Sperling. He's one of those actors who've probably seen in something; credits include Halt and Catch Fire, House of Cards, Drop Dead Diva, One Tree Hill, and Dawson's Creek.

Charlie Tahan plays Wyatt Langmore

Who is Wyatt Langmore? Son of the late Russ Langmore, cousin of Ruth Langmore, and older brother of Three Langmore. He is academically gifted and got into the prestigious University of Missouri, but took off from the trailer park after finding out that Ruth – his biggest cheerleader and legal guardian – was the one who killed his dad.

What else has Charlie Tahan been in? Charlie Tahan has been acting since he was a young kid. Recently he payed Jonathan Crane in Gotham and Dean Merrill in Castle Rock, and previously he was the voice of Victor Frankenstein in 2012's Frankenweenie. He can also be seen in I Am Legend, Law & Order SVU, and Wayward Pines.

Carson Holmes plays Three Langmore

Who is Three Langmore? Wyatt's younger brother, now effectively orphaned. He's generally cheerful and is a follower rather than a leader.

What else has Carson Holmes been in? Ozark was his first big role when he joined in season one. He's also appeared in The Passage, Uncle Frank, The Best of Enemies, and The Darkest Minds.

Lisa Emery plays Darlene Snell

Who is Darlene Snell? A dangerous woman and prominent member of the local community. She and her husband Jacob first clashed with Marty when he accidentally stumbled onto their turf; their family business was growing poppies and selling heroin.

Against Darlene's instincts, she and Jacob entered into a deal with the Navarro cartel to distribute their product and build a casino on Snell land. But things went wrong, and the Snells lost out, and ruthless Darlene killed Jacob. She also became obsessed with the idea of getting a baby boy to carry on the family legacy, and in season three she got her hands on little Zeke.

What else has Lisa Emery been in? Like her Ozark co-star Janet McTeer, Lisa Emery starred in Jessica Jones – playing Louise Thompson. Her other credits include The Sinner, Madam Secretary, Admission, Unfaithful, and Louie.

Joseph Sikora plays Frank Cosgrove Jr

Who is Frank Cosgrove Jr? Son of Frank Cosgrove, the head of the Kansas City Mob, who struck a deal with Marty to make the casino a union shop. Now Frank Jr is based in the Ozarks (and he's getting on Ruth's nerves).

What else has Joseph Sikora been in? He starred as Tommy Egan in the TV series Power, and has appeared in Banshee, Underground, The Intruder, Maniac, True Detective, and Boardwalk Empire among many other credits.

Felix Solis plays Omar Navarro

Who is Omar Navarro? The big boss of the Navarro cartel.

What else has Felix Solis been in? He's starred in Ten Days in the Valley, played Jorge Morales in Hawaii Five-0, and played the role of Detective Molina in Mindhunter. Fans of The Good Wife might recognise him as Detective Kevin Rodriguez.

Jessica Frances Dukes plays Special Agent Maya Miller

Who is Special Agent Maya Miller? A new FBI agent on Marty's case.

What else has Jessica Frances Dukes been in? Like so many other members of the Ozark cast, Jessica Frances Dukes starred in Netflix's Jessica Jones; her character was called Grace. The actress has also been in The Good Wife, New Amsterdam, and NCIS New Orleans.

