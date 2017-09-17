Meet the stars of Outlander season 3.

Claire Randall Fraser – Caitriona Balfe

Claire finally knows Jamie survived the Battle of Culloden, but will she be able to get back to him in season 3?

Irish actress and model Caitriona Balfe is probably best known for her Outlander role, but she's also popped up in Escape Plan opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, Now You See Me, J.J. Abrams' Super 8, as well as Bryan Singer and Jason Taylor’s limited digital series H+.

Jamie Fraser – Sam Heughan

Jamie awakens on the battlefield after Culloden and must come to terms with life without Claire, who travelled back through the stones at his behest. He has no idea what has happened to his wife and unborn child and must attempt to make a new life for himself.

An actor for 12 years before Outlander gave him his big break, Heughan has appeared in River City, Island at War, The Wild West, Party Animals, Midsomer Murders, Rebus and most recently, Any Human Heart as Lieutenant McStay. He's currently filming The Spy Who Dumped Me alongside Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

His TV movie credits include Breaking the Mould, A Very British Sex Scandal and First Light for BBC2. He was nominated for a Grace Award for his performance as Prince Ashton, the son of Sir Roger Moore, in A Princess for Christmas for Hallmark Channel.

Black Jack/Frank Randall – Tobias Menzies

Frank takes Claire to Boston to build a new life in season 3, but he quickly discovers that there will always be a third person in their marriage - Jamie Fraser.

British actor Menzies is probably best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, The Night Manager and Casino Royale. He also popped up in BBC's Rome, Catastrophe, The Shadow Line, Black Mirror, The Thick of It and The Honourable Woman.

Lord John Grey - David Berry

Lord John is a mysterious military man, who owes Jamie a life debt. But he also harbours a deep secret...

Berry is best known in his native Australia for his portrayal of James Bligh, a man who struggles with his sexuality in drama A Place To Call Home. You might already have spotted him in Home & Away back in 2012 too.