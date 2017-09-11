That’s just enough to binge through the first 29 episodes.

So, what can you expect from the upcoming series? Well – STOP READING IF YOU HAVEN’T YET CAUGHT UP – here’s the official synopsis for season three:

Now pregnant, Claire struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank. Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love. The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire’s heart… as well as new doubt. Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other. As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await them on the path to reunion. And the question remains: when they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?

And then there’s the trailer for season three. In the short film we see Claire (Caitriona Balfe) trying to convince herself she doesn’t need a return to Highland adventures: “I had been on an impossible journey, You can come back to your life, but it’s never the same. Maybe it’s enough to have gone once. How many people can say they had that?“

However, we soon see her standing by the stone that initially started her time travel love affair, with partner Jamie (Sam Heughan) standing on its other side, hundreds of years apart.

Outlander season three will begin on 11th September 2017 in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. The series starts on 10th September in the USA on Starz