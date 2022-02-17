Our House reveals first trailer for new Martin Compston thriller
Compston and Tuppence Middelton star as an estranged couple in this intriguing new ITV series.
ITV has shared an intriguing trailer for upcoming thriller Our House – which stars Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton in the lead roles.
Based on the novel of the same name by Louise Candlish, the series follows Fi, a woman who returns home one day to find all her possessions gone, her estranged husband Bram missing, and strangers moving into the empty house.
The tense trailer opens with Fi making the discovery, declaring: "What's going on here? This is my house!" before asking: "What have you done with all our things?"
That question is answered by a male voice off-screen, who informs her: "We've bought it!"
We then see Fi trying to get hold of Bram, but she claims his phone is out of service before yelling: "Where is he?"
The trailer also includes scenes from flashbacks to Fi and Bram's marriage – which will reportedly form a major part of the series – as well as introducing a host of other characters, including the enigmatic Toby, played by Rupert Penry-Jones (The Drowning).
And it closes with Fi desperately asking: "How would you feel if you came home and found everything gone? Strangers moving into your house, your husband missing, everything you've worked your whole life for?"
You can check out the trailer in full below:
