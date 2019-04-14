Nurse Trixie actress Helen George: I'll do Call the Midwife "till I'm dead"
Don't ever doubt Helen George's commitment to Call the Midwife
Helen George has no plans to quit Call the Midwife – and the actress revealed that only death itself will prevent her from starring as Nurse Trixie Anderson.
Trixie has been part of the Call the Midwife line-up since the very first episode in 2012. Over the years we have seen her become one of the pillars of Nonnatus House; her only absence from the show came in series seven when Helen George went on maternity leave to have her daughter, while Trixie herself disappeared abroad to recover from a relapse into alcoholism.
Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Festival, George responded to a question about whether she planned to stick around "until the end" of Call the Midwife with the words: "Oh I do, till I'm dead."
Frankly, you can't get much more committed than that.
It looks like Call the Midwife fans will be seeing plenty more of George for years to come, as series nine, 10 and 11 have already been commissioned and the future of the BBC1 drama is secure until at least 2022.
Creator and writer Heidi Thomas also told the audience at the BFI in London that the nuns she'd consulted were "vexed" when Call the Midwife did not lead to a rise in women taking the veil.
While applications from students hoping to train as midwives initially rose after series one was broadcast, Thomas reported there was "no increase in people applying to become nuns. Which the nuns were quite surprised and vexed about. But I think - we're obviously going to have to up our game."