Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Festival, George responded to a question about whether she planned to stick around "until the end" of Call the Midwife with the words: "Oh I do, till I'm dead."

Frankly, you can't get much more committed than that.

It looks like Call the Midwife fans will be seeing plenty more of George for years to come, as series nine, 10 and 11 have already been commissioned and the future of the BBC1 drama is secure until at least 2022.

More like this

Creator and writer Heidi Thomas also told the audience at the BFI in London that the nuns she'd consulted were "vexed" when Call the Midwife did not lead to a rise in women taking the veil.

Advertisement

While applications from students hoping to train as midwives initially rose after series one was broadcast, Thomas reported there was "no increase in people applying to become nuns. Which the nuns were quite surprised and vexed about. But I think - we're obviously going to have to up our game."