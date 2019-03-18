The show's Twitter account posted a photo of cast member Ella Bruccoleri on set on Monday 18th March.

The star was pictured holding the clapperboard for the first scene – and, naturally, a baby.

"It's happening," the message read. "Filming for series 9 and the new Christmas Special has just begun!!! Here's Ella Bruccoleri with the traditional first scene clapperboard... and one of our little stars."

Midwife star Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner in the period drama, also posted a message during the first day of filming.

He had previously teased the beginning of production after posting an image of him having his "first Dr Turner hair chop".

Call the Midwife will return to BBC1 with a Christmas special later in 2019, with series nine kicking off as usual early in 2020.

The BBC has confirmed that the drama will run until at least series 11, meaning fans can expect new episodes every year until at least 2022.

Creator and writer Heidi Thomas said after the new episodes were confirmed, “Even after all these years, it still feels as though Call the Midwife has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give. We are blessed with the best cast, crew, and audience a show could wish for, and I could not be more excited about our future.”

While series eight has already aired in the UK, US fans will be able to watch the series on PBS from 31st March.