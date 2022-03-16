Sci-fi comedy-drama Russian Doll returns for its second season after a very long wait, which sees tough New Yorker Nadia Vulvokov thrown into another time travel conundrum.

Netflix continues its never-ending onslaught of content in April, which sees the return of several hit shows as well as some exciting new projects featuring big-name talent.

Later, scandalous Spanish thriller Elite returns for its fifth season, promising plenty more drama for the students of exclusive private school Las Encinas.

Towards the end of the month, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for the last ever episodes of crime saga Ozark, which will reveal whether the Byrdes make it out of their treacherous line of work in one piece.

Among the new projects are star-studded Judd Apatow showbiz comedy The Bubble, glossy drama miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal and a new mockumentary-style sitcom from the mind of Catherine Tate.

Friday 1st April

The Bubble (L-R) Guz Khan, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny, Iris Apatow Netflix

Trivia Quest episode 1: A new interactive trivia series in which viewers answer multiple choice questions to help the residents of a fictional fantasy world. Episodes will be released daily throughout April, with each one consisting of 24 questions (12 standard and 12 hard).

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022): Acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater (Boyhood) is behind this coming-of-age drama, which is set against the backdrop of the 1969 moon landing. The historic moment is depicted from the perspective of the astronauts and scientists directly involved, as well as through the eyes of a young boy growing up in Houston, Texas.

Get Organised with The Home Edit season 2: Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin return for another season of this lifestyle show, which advises viewers on inventive ways to organise and design their home.

The Bubble (2022): This star-studded meta comedy from prolific producer Judd Apatow follows a group of actors who are trapped in a pandemic bubble during production on an action blockbuster. The cast includes Karen Gillan (Doctor Who), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and David Duchovny (The Chair).

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain: Korean comedy group Celeb Five are behind this meta comedy, which involves skits and improv based around the premise of a behind-the-scenes brainstorming session.

The Last Bus season 1: Children's fantasy in which the population of the world is seemingly erased by a number of AI-controlled orbs invented by a tech billionaire (played by The Umbrella Academy's Robert Sheehan).

Welcome to Eden season 1: Spanish drama in which five teenagers are invited to an epic party on an idyllic island, but things are not as they appear to be.

Beyblade: Burst Surge season 1: Anime series based on the popular children's toy.

Stunt Science season 1: Reality series that explains the science behind extraordinary stunts.

Captain Nova (2022): Sci-fi flick following a fighter pilot who travels back in time in the hopes of averting an apocalyptic future.

Battle: Freestyle (2022): Sequel to the 2018 romantic drama, which follows the relationship between two dancers.

In Good Company (2004): Romcom starring Scarlett Johansson.

Pet Sematary (1989): Horror movie based on the novel by legendary writer Stephen King.

Rise of the Footsoldier: Part II (2015): Belated sequel to the 2007 gangster film, starring Ricci Harnett as Carlton Leach.

The Women (2008): Star-studded comedy about a New Yorker who discovers her husband is having an affair.

Sunday 3rd April

Confession (2022): Colm Meaney stars in this dark drama about a religious confession that sparks a violent series of events.

Monday 4th April

The Goldfinch (2019): Period drama about a young man who is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother's sudden death. Ansel Elgort (West Side Story) and Nicole Kidman (Nine Perfect Strangers) star.

Wednesday 6th April

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1: New reality series featuring couples where one person is ready for marriage and the other is not. For a period of eight weeks, each will spend time with a new potential partner before finally making a decision on their future.

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!: Comedy special from the Italian stand-up, filmed from a venue in Rome.

Pálpito season 1: Spanish-language telenovela focusing on the illegal trade of human organs.

Friday 8th April

Elite season 5: The latest instalment in the smash-hit teen thriller, which follows a group of students from different backgrounds at a prestigious school in Spain.

Tiger & Bunny season 2: A belated continuation of the anime series, which aired its first season back in 2011, which was followed by two spin-off films. The show imagines a world in which superheroes exist and are backed by corporate sponsors, with a particular focus on cases taken on by conflicting partners Tiger and Bunny.

Green Eggs and Ham season 2: More family adventures abound in the second run of this animated series, which is inspired by the Dr Seuss book.

Dirty Lines season 1: Drama series following two brothers who launched Europe's first erotic telephone line service, set in 1980s Amsterdam.

Metal Lords (2022): Teen comedy-drama from DB Weiss (Game of Thrones) about two high school students who form a metal band, despite their classmates having no interest in the genre.

Dancing on Glass (2022): Spanish drama about the friendship between two ballerinas.

The In Between (2022): Sci-fi romance starring The Kissing Booth's Joey King.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022): Spy action film from South Korea, following the leader of a Black Ops team on a mission in Shenyang, China.

Monday 11th April

Joker (2019): Psychological thriller inspired by the popular Batman villain, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

Tuesday 12th April

Catherine Tate in Hard Cell Netflix

Hard Cell season 1: This mockumentary set at a fictional women's prison is created by Catherine Tate and features the comedian in multiple roles. The show is set over a six-week period where the inmates are rehearsing a musical to be performed in the institution.

Wednesday 13th April

Almost Happy season 2: The long-awaited return of the Argentine comedy series, following the messy personal and professional life of a radio presenter.

Our Great National Parks: Former President Barack Obama narrates this docuseries, which celebrates extraordinary national parks across five different continents.

Thursday 14th April

Ultraman season 2: The latest instalment in the anime series follows the son of the original Ultraman and the new warriors who unite to face off against extraterrestrial threats.

Friday 15th April

Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller in Anatomy of a Scandal Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal: Big Little Lies and The Undoing showrunner David E Kelley is behind this new miniseries, which blends psychological thriller and courtroom drama. The story follows a government minister and a barrister as their marriage is put to the test by the emergence of a scandalous secret. Rupert Friend (Homeland) and Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice) star.

Choose or Die (2022): Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) leads the cast of this British horror film, which sees two friends transported to a surreal world after rebooting a mysterious old video game.

Wednesday 20th April

Russian Doll season 2: The mind-bending comedy-drama makes its much-anticipated comeback, which sees Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) stumble upon a time portal that allows them to delve deep into their pasts.

Friday 22nd April

Heartstopper Netflix

Heartstopper: Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, this coming-of-age series follows two schoolboys who form an unlikely friendship which soon blossoms into romance.

Along for the Ride (2022): Romantic teen drama about two insomniacs, who spend each night in pursuit of carefree antics mere weeks before going their separate ways for college.

Wednesday 27th April

Silverton Siege (2022): Inspired by a real-life incident that birthed the Free Mandela movement, this drama follows a trio of activists who infiltrate a bank in South Africa.

Thursday 28th April

Bubble (2022): Anime set in a near-future version of Tokyo, where the city has become a parkour battleground for young people who have lost their families. Against this backdrop, two players make a discovery that will change the world as they know it.

Friday 29th April

Ozark season 4 part 2: The final episodes of the crime thriller starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, which will reveal the ultimate fate of their criminal family.

Honeymoon with My Mother (2022): Spanish-language comedy. The title is pretty self-explanatory.

