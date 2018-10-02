Gaiman is the creator of Amazon Original series American Gods, and the hotly anticipated Good Omens, based on Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name and starring David Tennant as a devil and Michael Sheen as an angel.

On signing the deal, Gaiman said he was "thrilled", adding that the experience of working with Amazon on Good Omens clinched the deal.

“What decided me was how much I enjoyed working with the Amazon team on Good Omens [sic]," he said.

“They are smart, gloriously enthusiastic people, who weren't afraid of Good Omens being different but who were as determined as I was to make something as unique and exciting as it is.

"I'm thrilled to know that I'll have a home at Amazon in the future where I can make television that nobody's seen before, that's quite unlike Good Omens, but just as unusual and just as much fun.”

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said: "Neil Gaiman is a phenomenally talented writer, who creates worlds that are compelling, multi-dimensional and narratively unique.

“His fans are ardent, vocal and passionate and we are fortunate to bring his gifted vision to the Prime Video audience.”