“Michael Sheen, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett and directed by Douglas Mackinnon, it’s a dream team and a dream gig," said Tennant. "I am very excited that I’ve been asked to be part of this amazing project. Bring on the Apocalypse!”

“I first read ‘Good Omens’ as a teenager and it’s been one of my favourite stories ever since,” Sheen said. “To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest. To work alongside Neil, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I’m a huge fan of David’s so I relish trying to save it with him.”

Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

We won’t have to wait long to see them both in action, with the show airing both on the BBC and streaming service Amazon Prime next year. The six hour-long episodes of the comedy drama will air first on Amazon Prime Video for members to stream in 200 countries worldwide, with a separate BBC broadcast following afterwards in the UK in a similar model to previous co-production Ripper Street.

BBC Studios is co-producing the series with production houses Narrativia and The Blank Corporation, in association with BBC Worldwide for Amazon Prime Video and the BBC.

Good Omens will stream on Amazon Prime in 2019, and on the BBC at a later date