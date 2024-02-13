As for new ventures, the pair shared that Gatwa will star in a project inspired by novelist Patricia Highsmith's Strangers on a Train.

Of course, the book has been adapted already, by Alfred Hitchcock in 1951, as what is now widely recognised as a standout psychological thriller.

Farley Granger as Guy Haines and Robert Walker as Bruno Anthony in Strangers On A Train. Warner Bros./Archive Photos/Getty Images

Unlike the book and the film, the new TV series will be set in Sitges, Spain, and is currently in its development stages - with a script that is currently being taken out.

More like this

Other details about the show remain under wraps for now, but if you've watched the film or read the novel, you'll know that Strangers on a Train is a thriller packed full of twists as it follows two passengers who meet on a train - but one of them is a psychopath who puts forward the idea of killing two other people so that they can both evade capture by the police.

Before we learn how much the new TV series will lean on the original material and in what role Gatwa will feature, fans of the 31-year-old can enjoy his appearances in Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air and, of course, in the long-awaited 14th season of Doctor Who.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gatwa has already appeared in the long-running sci-fi series in both the final 60th anniversary episode alongside the returning David Tennant, and also in the Christmas 2023 episode with new companion Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson).

The 14th season will see Gatwa's Doctor and Ruby tackle their fair share of adventures and villains, with previous Doctor Matt Smith offering his resounding support for Gatwa as the next Time Lord.

Read more:

He told the BBC's Today programme: "I dropped him a line and said 'well done'. I always keep my eye on Doctor Who. I think [Ncuti’s] great for it, he’s totally made for it."

Similarly, speaking about Gatwa's casting in Doctor Who, former showrunner Steven Moffat said: "Well, I think Ncuti is going to be [an] amazing Doctor, he's going to be different.

"But I've already seen this, I think we all have in The Giggle, that he's got all the command and all the presence of a classic Doctor, plus a whole funky new thing that's going on. And that's what we need."

What to watch on TV this week: 12th - 18th February

Doctor Who will return in May 2024. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.