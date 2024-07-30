The synopsis for the episode says: "McDonald’s suspicions focus on bride Lotty, her father and her sisters, all of whom had a close relationship with vicar Mitchell Morrison.

"McDonald and Dodds must delve deep into the family's secrets if they hope to discover the truth of what happened to Mitchell.

"But no sooner has she made an arrest than a second murder, with a completely different MO, takes place at a wedding on the other side of the city.

"When local bride Florence Saunders collapses, poisoned, at the top table of her own wedding, the team must work quickly to prevent a citywide panic. Is this the work of a serial killer targeting weddings across Bath?

"With the team’s resources already stretched to their limit, a series of cryptic calls to the local radio station threatens more killings. A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues that will push McDonald and Dodds, and their relationship, to the limit."

McDonald & Dodds. Mammoth Screen for ITV

In another image from the episode, viewers are introduced to the new character played by The Crown's Victoria Hamilton, Dora, who Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia have teased that Dodds has a "dalliance" with.

Watkins said of working with Hamilton: "I had a lot to do with her. It’s a great departure… Dodds fancies her a bit. He actually has a sort of dalliance, or it looks like he’s heading that way, which is very unusual because he’s been shut down in that respect for such a long time. There’s potential with this character."

Jason Watkins and Victoria Hamilton in McDonald & Dodds. Mammoth Screen for ITV

The two stars, Watkins and Gouveia, also teased that the finale will be a more personal episode and case for the detective duo, with Gouveia telling RadioTimes.com: "I think they've built this lovely trust between them that is strong, but tends to be challenged and sometimes breaks."

Another image gives us a look at Claire Skinner's Chief Supt Ormond and Bhavik C Pankhania's DC Lee in the episode.

Claire Skinner as Chief Supt Ormond and Bhavik C Pankhania as DC Lee in McDonald & Dodds Mammoth Screen for ITV

McDonald & Dodds airs Sundays on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

