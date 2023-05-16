The three-part series is set to be an emotional journey, and RadioTimes.com has now got a first-look clip from the series.

New ITV drama Maryland stars Suranne Jones and Eve Best as two sisters who reconnect after their mother is found dead on a beach on the Isle of Man.

In the clip, the two sisters can be seen on the phone discussing their mother's death, both perplexed that she was found on the Isle of Man despite her FaceTiming Becca's daughter the previous day and saying she was in Wales.

While Becca says that "it can't be her", Rosaline says that photos received from the police definitely contain their mother's possessions.

In tears, Becca confirms that their dad doesn't know yet, to which a steely Rosaline says that he needs to be told and that she can't do it as she is "200 miles away". Becca says she will tell him, and lets Rosaline know that the police want them to identify the body on the Isle of Man.

A tearful Becca then says that she called their mother's phone, but it "just rang out". You can watch the full clip right here, now.

Jones not only stars in Maryland but is also a co-creator on the series, too, and recently explained that the show's grief storyline was informed by her own personal experiences with loss.

Read more:

Jones said: "I think it's no secret that I've lost both my parents. So obviously, I know grief. And that was a huge part of our conversations, was 'What that is to someone'.

"It's either going to come or people have experienced it, and I think what this show does is it doesn't deal with it quickly, it deals with it over three episodes."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "And there was a very clear marking of when you [Anne-Marie O'Connor, writer] were setting out what your episodes wanted to be, it's the stages of grief that we stay with. But there's humour in it and it's not an easy ride. It's not a straightforward ride and you don't get a blueprint of how you're going to feel."

As well as Jones and Best, the series also stars Stockard Channing, Hugh Quarshie, Andrew Knott and George Costigan.

Maryland debuts on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday 22nd May, with the full series then becoming available on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.