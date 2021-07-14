Kate Winslet says there might be “more chapters” of Mare of Easttown
The Mare of Easttown star has hinted at the possibility of the HBO drama returning for another series following its recent Emmy nominations.
HBO’s detective drama Mare of Easttown proved to be one of the most talked-about series of the year when it aired back in April and, while we’re all still missing Kate Winslet from our screens, the Oscar winner has said we may not have seen the last of Mare.
The Mare of Easttown actor has revealed the possible return of the show for a second season is an “ongoing conversation” and that she’d love to portray the Philadelphia-based detective once again.
“I would love to play her again. I absolutely believe there’s more chapters to her story,” she told Deadline.
“However, just because the story has touched people that doesn’t necessarily mean creatively we can do it again. But it doesn’t mean closing doors; we’re opening doors, exploring what’s behind the doors.”
Starring Winslet as middle-aged detective Mare, the seven-part series reached a dramatic conclusion at the end of May, with viewers finally learning who Erin McMenamin’s killer was.
Previously Brad Ingelsby has said the show was “very much a closed story”, with the series creator telling Esquire “all the loose ends get tied up”, but Mare of Easttown’s Emmy success could change that.
The drama received seven Emmy nominations in total this week, making it the fifth most-nominated show after WandaVision, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown and Ted Lasso.
While it’s been nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, stars Winslet, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart each received nods for their performances throughout the show.