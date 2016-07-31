“But the key character in all this is Bryan Fuller, who is the creator and genius behind the whole thing. And if he one day gets a couple of months off and wants to pick it up and gives it a try, I’m sure that we will all follow.”

And if not, could he be tempted to follow Fuller somewhere else? Say, a certain brand-new Star Trek TV series the writer is currently working on?

“There you go, you don’t know!” the Casino Royale star replied coyly. “We never know – Bryan is full of ideas. We all might get a phone call one day.”

Mikkelsen also took some time to pay tribute to the fans of the series, who have been campaigning for Hannibal’s revival or rescue by a Video-On-Demand platform like Netflix since the cancellation was announced.

“The depth of the Hannibal culture, the Fannibals as they call themselves, is just enormous,” he told us.

“Everywhere, Twitter, Facebook, there are groups of thousands and thousands of people getting together, talking about it, dressing up.

“It’s quite surprising for a guy who comes from Denmark, where we don’t see that that often.”

And who knows? One day it might just be what gets Mikkelsen back in the sharp suit of Hannibal Lecter.