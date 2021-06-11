Love, Victor season 2 release date: Latest news on LGBTQ+ comedy drama

Love, Victor is returning to Star on Disney Plus for season two, providing Pride Month with another charming and heartwarming LGBTQ+ love story.

The series spins out of 2018 romcom Love, Simon, which followed a high schooler as he explored his sexuality, ultimately enjoying a fairytale ending upon coming out of the closet.

For Victor (Michael Cimino), things aren’t quite that simple. His socially conservative parents left him terrified by the prospect of being open about his sexuality, which consequently led to some destructive behaviour during season one.

The next batch of episodes have a mammoth cliffhanger ending to pick up from, as Victor made the brave decision to tell his family the truth after the dramatic events of his prom night.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love, Victor season two on Disney Plus Star.

When is Love, Victor season two on Hulu?

CONFIRMED: Love, Victor season two will begin streaming on Star on Disney Plus from Friday 18th June.

Like most Star originals, the series will drop new episodes weekly which means UK audiences will be a bit behind our friends across the pond, who get to enjoy all ten episodes as a binge watch launch from 11th June on Hulu – watch out for spoilers!

Love, Victor’s first season debuted in June 2020 and the show was renewed for a second run just two months later, after earning a strong reaction from viewers and critics alike.

Looks like there's more to Victor's great love story! #LoveVictor is coming back for Season 2, only on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/VTxVqDYS7h — Love, Victor (@LoveVictorHulu) August 7, 2020

Love, Victor cast

The Love, Victor cast is led by Michael Cimino in the title role, a high school student who moves from Texas to Atlanta with his family, while secretly struggling with questions about his sexuality.

Hoping to bury these confusing feelings, he begins dating a kind and intelligent student named Mia – played by This Is Us star Rachel Hilson – but the relationship inevitably ends in disaster as he falls for openly gay heartthrob Benji.

George Sear (Alex Rider) plays Benji, a super-cool high schooler who has been out of the closet for quite some time. He works at the local campus coffee shop and also plays in a band in the evenings – the complete package!

In terms of quirky sidekicks, Love, Victor has Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neals) and Anthony Turpel (The Bold and the Beautiful) as social media savvy Lake Meriwether and endearingly dorky Felix Westen, the latter of whom lives in the same building as Victor.

Disney

Rounding out the cast are James Martinez (One Day At a Time) and Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) as Victor’s hardworking parents Armando and Isabel, while Mason Gooding (Booksmart) plays Creekwood’s superstar basketball player, Andrew.

Season one also saw a number of cameo appearances from Love, Simon cast members, from Nick Robinson – who narrates messages of support from Simon to Victor – and Keiynan Lonsdale as on-screen boyfriend Bram Greenfeld.

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford (who starred in Love, Simon) has revealed that she would also “consider” cameoing in Love, Victor season two (via ET Online).

She said: “Love, Simon was one of my favourite things that I’ve been on… I think the series is very different. If they ask me to come back, I’m sure I would consider it. But I think it’s a different view with Victor than I’m not in at the moment.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team.

What will happen in Love, Victor season two?

Love, Victor season two will pick up where the recent jaw-dropping finale left off, as Victor bravely tells his family the truth about his sexuality.

The timing isn’t ideal, coming mere moments after Victor’s parents announced they were temporarily separating, after a difficult year in which Isabel had an affair.

The next chapter in Victor’s story will likely be another compelling blend of emotional drama, heartwarming romance and quirky comedy, as the teens of Creekwood High attempt to find their place in the world.

That will be easier for some than others, as while Victor has his kind boyfriend Benji for support, Mia has never felt more alone following the breakdown of her relationship and Lake’s newfound commitment to Felix.

In October 2020, Cimino revealed that he had read the script for the season two premiere and was left “crying”, so don’t expect the show to be pulling any punches.

“Okay idk if I’m allowed to say this but ima say it anyways. I just read the first episode for season 2 and I’m just legit crying. I can’t wait for y’all to see this. I’m so proud of everyone and I promise I’m going to do better than my best. Love ya’ll and I’m SO grateful [sic],” he tweeted.

Okay idk if I’m allowed to say this but ima say it anyways. I just read the first episode for season 2 and I’m just legit crying. I can’t wait for y’all to see this. I’m so proud of everyone and I promise I’m going to do better than my best. Love ya’ll and I’m SO grateful. — Michael Cimino (@_michaelcimino_) October 7, 2020

Love, Victor season two trailer

In May 2021, Hulu released the first official trailer for Love, Victor season two, which teases a whirlwind romance for the title character and boyfriend Benji, paired with family drama as Victor’s parents react to his coming out.

Things are also difficult for quirky friend Felix, who finds himself in deep financial trouble as his mother (Breaking Bad star Betsy Brandt) struggles to cope with her deteriorating mental health.

What was the controversy surrounding Love, Victor?

Season one of Love, Victor was originally set to air on Disney Plus, but the entertainment giant moved the series onto Hulu instead. At the time of the switch, a source told Variety the “issues explored on the show, including alcohol use and sexual exploration, would not fit in with the family-friendly content on Disney Plus”.

The move resulted in a backlash on social media, with critics citing an alleged lack of LGBTQ representation on the streaming platform Disney Plus.

However, Becky Albertalli – the author of the book that inspired the film Love, Simon – defended the move, asking fans to give the streamer “the benefit of the doubt”.

“There’s been speculation as for the cause of the platform switch. For what it’s worth, it’s not based on the show featuring a gay teen love story. Disney knew what it was when they got it. There are mature themes such as teen drinking, etc. that led to the switch,” Albertalli wrote on Twitter back in February 2020.

“That said, I completely get why many of us are wary of phrases like ‘mature content’ and ‘adult themes.’ They’re so often used as homophobic dog whistles, and these concerns are so valid. But in this case, I do hope you’ll give Disney the benefit of the doubt.”

4. Lastly, there’s been speculation as for the cause of the platform switch. For what it’s worth, it’s not based on the show featuring a gay teen love story. Disney knew what it was when they got it. There are mature themes such as teen drinking, etc. that led to the switch. — Becky Albertalli Updates (@beckyalbertalli) February 25, 2020

Love, Victor season two premieres on Star on Disney Plus on Friday 18th June.