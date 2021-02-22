Meet the cast of Love, Victor on Disney Plus Star

Following the runaway success of 2018 romcom Love, Simon, one of the first major Hollywood productions to centre on an LGBT+ romance, another coming of age story is about to unfold at Creekwood High School.

This time, young Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) is the teen struggling with his identity, but hopes that a big move from Texas to Atlanta could be just the opportunity to explore the questions he has about his sexuality.

However, he is disheartened to find that his own story might not be quite as perfect as that of social media celebrity Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), as he tackles concerns about his parents’ marriage and their social views.

For the most part, Love, Victor has an entirely new cast, but fans of the film that preceded it should keep an eye out for a couple of cameo appearances here and there. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Disney Plus‘s new Love, Victor.

Michael Cimino plays Victor Salazar

Disney

Who is Victor? Victor Salazar is a 16-year-old high school student who moves from Texas to Atlanta with his family, as he struggles to make sense of his sexuality. He enrols at a new high school where the students are generally more liberal than those from his hometown, but that doesn’t make finding his place any easier.

What else has Michael Cimino been in? Cimino recently appeared in the horror sequel Annabelle Comes Home, which is part of The Conjuring cinematic universe.

Rachel Hilson plays Mia Brooks

Disney

Who is Mia? Mia is one of the most popular students at Creekwood High who quickly becomes close with Victor upon his arrival at the school. Unaware of the confusing feelings he is having about his sexuality, Mia develops a crush on him and the two begin dating – but is their relationship doomed to end in heartbreak?

What else has Rachel Hilson been in? One of Hilson’s earliest major screen roles was playing Nisa Dalmar on legal drama The Good Wife, while she currently has a recurring role on This Is Us as Beth Clarke.

Anthony Turpel plays Felix Westen

Disney

Who is Felix? Felix lives in the same apartment building as Victor and is a fellow student at Creekwood High. He is a little eccentric and this has led him to become something of a social outcast at school, but he and Victor quickly become good friends.

What else has Anthony Turpel been in? Turpel got his start on the long-running US soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful, where he played the role of RJ Forrester across dozens of episodes.

Bebe Wood plays Lake Meriwether

Disney

Who is Lake Meriwether? Lake is Mia’s best friends and one of the more popular students at Creekwood High. She also helps run the campus gossip news outlet, which covers the social lives of the students. She has a crush on Andrew, but struggles to get his attention.

What else has Bebe Wood been in? Bebe is no stranger to US comedy, having previously has recurring roles on short-lived sitcoms The New Normal and The Real O’Neals. She also provides the voice of Shannon in Dreamworks’ Tales of Arcadia franchise.

Mason Gooding plays Andrew

Disney

Who is Andrew? Andrew is one of the top athletes at Creekwood High, who quickly butts heads with Victor when he tries to join the school basketball team. He has feelings for Mia and seeing Victor become so close with her causes added tension.

What else has Mason Gooding been in? Gooding previously starred in Booksmart, another high school hit that followed two academic teenagers as they rebelled on the day before their graduation. He is the son of Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr.

George Sear plays Benji Campbell

Disney

Who is Benji? Benji is one of the only openly gay students at Creekwood High and someone that Victor quickly develops a crush on. The situation becomes more complicated when he finds himself working alongside him at the coffee shop near to the campus.

What else has George Sear been in? Last year, Sear played the role of Parker Roscoe in Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Alex Rider. Previously, he had appeared in Into The Badlands, Will and the Disney Channel’s Evermoor Chronicles.

Isabella Fereira plays Pilar Salazar

Disney

Who is Pilar? Pilar is Victor’s younger sister, who is less than thrilled to have been ripped away from her life in Texas to have to rebuild from scratch in Atlanta. Victor looks out for her at school, but the two of them don’t have a perfect relationship by any means.

What else has Isabella Fereira been in? Fereira played the role of Eva Diaz on Netflix’s prison drama Orange is the New Black, and also appeared in pandemic tragicomedy Social Distance.

Ana Ortiz plays Isabel Salazar

Disney

Who is Isabel Salazar? Isabel is Victor’s mother and a devout Catholic, who cares deeply for her family’s wellbeing. She always tells Victor that he’s the only person she never worries about because she trusts him so much, but this only serves to make him feel more anxious about the secret uncertainty he feels about himself.

What else has Ana Ortiz been in? Ortiz has previously had starring roles on the US dramas Ugly Betty and Devious Maids, while she has also taken comedic guest roles in the likes of The Mindy Project, Black-ish, Superstore and Angie Tribeca.

James Martinez plays Armando Salazar

Who is Armando Salazar? Armando is Victor’s father, who relocates his entire family after getting a job in Atlanta. He has a good relationship with his son, but Victor nevertheless fears how he could react if he were to come out as homosexual or bisexual.

What else has James Martinez been in? Martinez’s recent projects include Netflix’s political drama House of Cards and cult favourite family sitcom One Day at a Time.

Nick Robinson plays Simon Spier

SEAC

Who is Simon Spier? Simon is a former student of Creekwood High who achieved social media stardom after the story of his whirlwind romance became the stuff of local legend (see: the events of 2018’s Love, Simon). Hearing this story gives Victor hope that he could have a similarly life-changing experience, messaging Simon frequently over Instagram to vent and ask for advice.

What else has Nick Robinson been in? Robinson is best known for playing Zach in 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, co-starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ty Simpkins. He went on to play the title role in 2018 romcom Love, Simon, upon which Love, Victor is based. Most recently, he starred opposite Kate Mara in FX’s hard-hitting drama, A Teacher.

Love, Victor is available to stream on Disney Plus Star from Tuesday 23rd February.