How to watch This Is Us season 5 in the UK

The award-winning American family drama series This Is Us is returning for a fifth season, and as ever it looks set to address topical events and worldwide issues – including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The “Big Three” Pearson siblings are back, and in the season five teaser trailer we catch glimpses of family members wearing face masks, watching real-life news on television, and the long-anticipated reunion between adopted brothers Randall and Kevin.

Here’s everything you need to know about This Is Us season five and how to watch it in the UK.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where can I watch This Is Us season five?

From October 28th 2020, you can watch the fifth season of This Is Us on Amazon Prime (only one day after the series airs in the US). Those with an Amazon Prime account will be able to access from this date as part of their subscription.

If you don’t already have an account, you can sign up to a trial to get access to the series and other Amazon Prime content free for 30 days. Watch This Is Us seasons one- four here.

Sign up for free 30 day Amazon Prime trial

This Is Us plot

The show follows the “Big Three” Pearson siblings and their parents, switching timelines between the 1980s, when young couple Jack and Rebecca prepare for, and then learn to cope with, parenthood; and the present day, as we follow the three thirty-something siblings as they search for love and fulfilment into adulthood.

In the first season, the show followed adopted brother Randall as he searched for – and found – his birth father, and examined the impact of him growing up as an African American in an adopted white family.

This Is Us cast

Married couple and parents to three, Jack and Rebecca are played by Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, respectively.

Randall is played by Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Black Panther). The Emmy winner has also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Frozen II.

Successful actor Kevin, one half of the biological twins born to Jack and Rebecca, is played by Justin Hartley, while his twin sister Kate is played by Chrissy Metz (This Is Us was her first major role).

This Is Us season five trailer?

You can watch the This Is Us season five trailer here.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.