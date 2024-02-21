She joins Chibnall's play as Jen, a pregnant woman whose home birth gets hijacked by, per the synopsis, "intrusive family, nosy neighbours, uninvited guests and a new flat full of unwelcome surprises".

Produced by Wiltshire Creative, One Last Push marks Chibnall's return to Salisbury Playhouse following the success of Worst Wedding Ever, which premiered in 2014 and returned to the theatre in 2017.

As well as helming Doctor Who during Jodie Whittaker's era, from 2018 to 2022, Chibnall also created ITV's Broadchurch.

Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

One Last Push is directed by Gareth Machin and also stars Sam Alexander as Jen's partner Mark, Valerie Antwi, Sherry Baines, James Gaddas and David Partridge.

Machin said in a statement: "What a fabulous cast we’ve managed to bring together for this world première of Chris Chibnall’s brilliant comedy One Last Push.

"I am delighted to welcome back Sam Alexander, Sherry Baines, and David Partridge to Salisbury Playhouse. With Valerie Antwi, James Gaddas and Laura Main completing the company – I’m very much looking forward to working with them here in Salisbury and know that our audience are in for a treat."

One Last Push will run until Saturday 9th March. You can book tickets now.

