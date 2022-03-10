Now the streamer brings us The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, the story of an ailing elderly man who is given the opportunity to reverse his dementia through an experimental treatment.

Apple TV+ has been rapidly expanding its offering of original dramas in recent months, with new series such as Severance and Suspicion.

The series is based on a book by Walter Mosley and has been a passion project for its star, the one and only Samuel L. Jackson, for over 10 years.

Jackson told Jimmy Fallon that "things happen when they're supposed to" and that he'd resisted calls to make a film adaptation as the book's "too deep" and needed the longer runtime.

With the series now finally arriving on Apple TV+, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey cast: Meet the characters of the Apple TV+ drama

Samuel L. Jackson plays Ptolemy Grey

Who is Ptolemy? Ptolemy is an ailing man in his 90s, suffering from dementia and struggling to make sense of his jumbled memories. His most trusted caregiver is Reggie, his great nephew who checks in on him and takes him on errands. When he's suddenly left without Reggie's assistance, Ptolemy falls into the care of 18-year-old Robin, who takes him to a doctor who says he can cure Ptolemy's dementia with an experimental treatment.

Where have I seen Samuel L. Jackson before? A better question would be where haven't you seen Jackson? The prolific movie star has appeared in the Star Wars prequels, the MCU as Nick Fury, Jurassic Park and Pulp Fiction, to name just a fraction of his filmography.

Dominique Fishback plays Robin

Who is Robin? Robin is a kind-hearted, orphaned teenager, who is staying with Ptolemy's relatives. When she has to move out, she starts caring for Ptolemy and takes him to see Dr Rubin about an experimental treatment.

Where have I seen Dominique Fishback before? Fishback had a starring role in HBO series The Deuce, and was BAFTA nominated for her role in 2021's Judas and The Black Messiah.

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams plays Sensia

Who is Sensia? Sensia was Ptolemy's wife in what was a complex but loving relationship. She still haunts Ptolemy's mind even when he struggles with his dementia.

Where have I seen Cynthia Kaye McWilliams before? McWilliams is probably best known for her role in the Amazon Prime Video series Bosch, but she also appeared in Prison Break and most recently voiced Gamora in the animated MCU series What If...? on Disney Plus.

Damon Gupton plays Coydog

Who is Coydog? Coydog is a figure from Ptolemy's past who haunts him just as Sensia does. Flashbacks to Ptolemy's childhood reveal Coydog's role in his life and why he remains so important to him.

Where have I seen Damon Gupton before? Gupton has appeared in Damien Chazelle's film Whiplash and La La Land, and had a main role as Inspector Henderson in DC's Black Lightning.

Marsha Stephanie Blake plays Niecie

Who is Niecie? Niecie is Ptolemy's mistrusting niece who initially takes Robyn in but eventually asks her to leave, leading her to live with and care for Ptolemy.

Where have I seen Stephanie Blake before? Blake has appeared in Orange is the New Black and This is Us, and had a central role in Ava DuVernay's Netflix series When They See Us.

Walton Goggins plays Dr Rubin

Who is Dr Rubin? Dr Rubin is the doctor Robin takes Ptolemy to see, who claims to be able to temporarily cure Ptolemy's dementia using an experimental treatment. Ptolemy calls him Satan.

Where have I seen Walton Goggins before? Goggins has appeared in an array of films including Ant-Man and the Wasp, Lincoln and Django Unchained, and recently appeared in the Amazon animated series Invincible as Cecil.

Omar Benson Miller plays Reggie

Who is Reggie? Reggie is Ptolemy's great-nephew, closest friend and primary caregiver.

Where have I seen Omar Miller before? Miller is best known for his roles on CSI: Miami and the Dwayne Johnson comedy drama Ballers.

The Last of Ptolemy Grey episodes 1 and 2 will be available to stream on Apple TV+ Friday 11th March, with new episodes weekly. Find out how to sign up for Apple TV+ here, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

