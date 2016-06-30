Jackson first revealed his doubt in a Twitter video, replying to a fan question about why Windu had to die in Revenge of the Sith. He ended his answer with, “In my mind, I’m not dead. Jedis can fall incredibly high distances and not die.”

This wouldn't be too big of a deal if it was just something that Jackson believed in but, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he went on to reveal that Lucas believes it too. Asked if anyone on the creative side of Star Wars shares his theory, he said, “Only George [Lucas]. But George doesn’t have anything to do with it anymore... George is like, ‘I’m okay with that. You can be alive'.”

So, what with Lucas giving his blessing, that pretty much makes it canon, right? We look forward to the inevitable spin-off movie.