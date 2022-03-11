Given how universal the effects of Alzheimer's are on our lives, it's perhaps unsurprising that a new genre of drama seems to have emerged in recent years. Dementia dramas are frequent and often deeply moving (just look at The Father with Sir Anthony Hopkins) but it's important to get them right, or risk striking the wrong nerve with viewers whose experiences surrounding the condition are often distinctly painful.

Thankfully, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey understands this and treats the subject matter sensitively and with grace, even while taking a low-sci-fi, pseudo-scientific approach.

Based on the book by Walter Mosley, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (which is quite the title, so let's just say Last Days from now on) tells the story of Samuel L Jackson's Ptolemy, a man in his 90s suffering from dementia and plagued by memories he struggles to contextualise or understand.

When great-nephew and primary caretaker Reggie is killed, Ptolemy finds himself adrift. However, having met at Reggie's funeral, a series of dark contrivances leads to a family friend, the 18-year-old Robin, moving in. When the opportunity comes up for Ptolemy to take part in an experimental drug trial to restore his memories (administered by a typically shifty Walton Goggins) he is transformed, with a newfound access to his old memories and sense of self.

Apple

When it comes to star casting it's hard to go starrier that Samuel L Jackson. That could have been a blessing or a curse for this series which relies so whole heartedly on your belief in Ptolemy as a fully-rounded individual, with almost a century of history behind him.

Thankfully Jackson puts in his best work in years, in what is essentially a double role as both the confused and frail Ptolemy we meet in episode 1 and also the newly revived version born in episode 2. As both, he is typically magnetic, but what elevates this performance are the subtle changes in his physicality, from his unblinking eyes to his slumped and stumbling gait.

For an actor who has become known for the catchphrase "motherf**ker", subtlety isn't usually the word that comes to mind. So it's no surprise to hear that this was a passion project for the star, who is also on executive producer duties - his commitment is total and it pays off.

However, the series is truly a two-hander with Dominique Fishback's Robin, and she brings just as much heart, humour and integrity to her role. It's been clear for a while that Fishback is a star on the rise - she was nominated for a BAFTA last year for her role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Still, to measure up to a powerhouse performance from a veteran like Jackson as she does here is testament to her prowess. I expect we'll see much more of her in the months and years to come.

Apple

Where the series excels is in its character work retracing Ptolemy's past so we can understand the tragedy of his condition at the start of the series. On the other hand, where it can fall down is in its plot. After two slow-burn hours of TV building to Ptolemy's treatment, the second episode's cliffhanger would suggest an immediate reversion, making us question why we've taken this journey in the first place.

While I can confirm that the plot does move on and the pace does quicken, subplots about Reggie's killer and a stash of treasure seem largely wasted, redundant to the far more interesting questions of existentialism and memory at play here. Instead, it's the quiet conversations between Ptolemy and Robin, the devastating flashbacks to Ptolemy's childhood - these are where Last Days thrives.

This is also a visually impressive series. The cinematography from Shawn Peters and Hilda Mercado is exquisite, while time-jumps, as well as Ptolemy's treatment, require Jackson to be physically aged and de-aged. That can be tricky to pull off, but it's never less than convincing here (I guess that's what Apple money can get you).

It's important, because just as Ptolemy lives in his memories, immersion is key here - it's vital that we feel as though we're living in them with him. And if you're willing to stick with the show's slow pace and idle plot, the show does weave a rich, immersive tapestry, with its well-drawn characters and its themes of love, family, race and regret. For those reasons, Last Days is worth your time.

Read more: Meet the cast of Samuel L Jackson drama The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes weekly. Find out how to sign up for Apple TV Plus here, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.