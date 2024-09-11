Kin season 3 "bidding war" as Emmett J Scanlan confirms negotiations
The Jimmy Kinsella actor confirms there is "a lot of interest" in reviving the hit crime drama.
Fans of Irish crime drama Kin remain hopeful that it will be renewed for a third season, after its future was thrown into doubt when production company Bron Studios filed for bankruptcy.
Thankfully, one of the show's stars has confirmed that there is still interest in reviving the series, and has suggested that a "bidding war" is ongoing.
While appearing on This Morning to promote the second season of The Teacher on Channel 5, Jimmy star Emmett J Scanlan was asked about the future of Kin.
He said: "I don't know if there's gonna be season 3. It hasn't been greenlit yet. There is a little bit of a – I don't know if I'm stepping out of line when I say this – maybe even a bidding war.
"But there is a lot of interest in it. I hope it comes back again. I would love to take on the role of Jimmy again. I'd love to."
This tracks with comments Scanlan made earlier this month, when he said that there are "a lot of people who are interested in buying it".
He continued: "Who it's going to be and where it's going to land, I have no idea. I try to remain as positive as possible. I love the show and am so proud to have been a part of it. If indeed we come back for a season 3 – and I know the numbers on BBC iPlayer were insane – I'll be there in a heartbeat.
"In less time than it takes a heart to beat, I'll be there, and I'm sure everybody else will be as well."
Back in February, Teller star Sinan Sicimoğlu cast doubt over the show's future, telling the Irish Sun that the cast's contracts hadn't been renewed, and that it would be "impossible" to get some of the actors "back on the same set".
However, a spokesperson for Irish broadcaster RTÉ subsequently confirmed: "All the partners are in discussions about a third series, but there is nothing to announce at the moment."
