"It's a scene where she's eating some pasta in a very grotesque way," Comer explained to EW. "She's trying to prove a point about something. She's playing it up, being her usual childish self, and the pasta was extremely dry. And it was extremely thick.

"I was shovelling it in, and then it just shot down my throat and then I was full-on choking. They must have it on camera — a medic came in and managed to get it out, but my life definitely flashed before me…

"I just remember being opposite the other actor and looking at him, and he thought I was making a weird acting choice. So yeah, it’s ruined pasta for me completely."

"Honestly, I was full-on crying," Jodie added. "It was my most dangerous Villanelle moment."

Unfortunately, we don’t see the deadly pasta scene in the teaser for the show’s second season, but the sneak peek does show plenty of Villanelle at her best – and most murderous.

From brandishing a knife at a man sounding very like Eve’s husband, to striding around in a comic book onesie, it looks like Comer’s character will be back to her villainous (but oh so lovable) ways soon enough. Pasta-related incidents allowing.

Killing Eve season 2 will air in the US on 7th April 2019 and is likely to be available in the UK shortly afterwards