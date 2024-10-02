Industry creator addresses show’s "technobabble": 'We keep trying to make it more accessible'
"We're going to hold the audience's hand a little bit."
When Industry first dived onto screens, viewers were introduced to a group of young finance graduates as they were thrown head-first into the world of banking and trading in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
As to be expected, there are plenty of fast-paced scenes that include a rather mixed bunch of financial jargon, which co-creator Micky Down told RadioTimes.com was a sort of "technobabble", but it's something he and fellow creator Konrad Kay are looking to change going forward.
In an exclusive interview, Down explained: "Every single time that we write the season, we say we're going to try and make it slightly more accessible. And we're going to hold the audience's hand a little bit. And I look back at season 1 sometimes and think it is a bit of technobabble."
Explaining that the jargon was "authentic" and "felt real", he admitted that was because he and Kay had previously worked in the investment banking industry.
"By the time we got to season 3, we thought, okay, let's make it a little bit more accessible," he continued.
"Let's write about stuff that people might have an understanding of, and then we watched an episode for the first time in months a few months ago in Texas at a TV festival, and it was as dense as it always is."
Speaking of Sagar Radia's character, who has a sharp tongue and a wicked temper, Kay told RadioTimes.com: "Those lines were a tongue in cheek acknowledgement of that fact, so that Rishi could operate in a world where he was.
"Where he was talking with such speed and such density that was part of his skill as a trader, to basically hoodwink people into thinking he had expertise which he didn't necessarily have."
Industry season 1 to 3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
