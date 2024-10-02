In an exclusive interview, Down explained: "Every single time that we write the season, we say we're going to try and make it slightly more accessible. And we're going to hold the audience's hand a little bit. And I look back at season 1 sometimes and think it is a bit of technobabble."

Explaining that the jargon was "authentic" and "felt real", he admitted that was because he and Kay had previously worked in the investment banking industry.

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing and Kit Harington as Henry Muck in Industry season 3.

"By the time we got to season 3, we thought, okay, let's make it a little bit more accessible," he continued.

More like this

"Let's write about stuff that people might have an understanding of, and then we watched an episode for the first time in months a few months ago in Texas at a TV festival, and it was as dense as it always is."

Read more:

Speaking of Sagar Radia's character, who has a sharp tongue and a wicked temper, Kay told RadioTimes.com: "Those lines were a tongue in cheek acknowledgement of that fact, so that Rishi could operate in a world where he was.

"Where he was talking with such speed and such density that was part of his skill as a trader, to basically hoodwink people into thinking he had expertise which he didn't necessarily have."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Industry season 1 to 3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.