The acclaimed third season of BBC/HBO drama Industry has finally arrived on our screens in the UK and the US.

The new episodes centre once again on the antics at Pierpoint Bank with the new run taking a particular interest in Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Back to Black star Marisa Abela) and her surprising relationship with tech CEO Sir Henry Muck, played by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.

Meanwhile, Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey) continues to have a difficult time professionally, and Eric Tao (Ken Leung) deals with some major changes at the bank.

Finally, after being cast out last season, Harper Stern (Myha'la) has plans for a comeback that could cause some real mayhem.

Aside from all the drama from the cast of Industry, the other big character is the music.

See below for all the music information you need for the third season of Industry.

Industry season 3 soundtrack: Full list of songs in BBC/HBO drama

Industry season 3 episode 1 - Il Mattino ha L'Oro Bocca

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing and Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck in Industry season 3.
Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing and Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck in Industry season 3. HBO/Simon Ridgway
  • New Gold Dream - Simple Minds
  • Polyhmnal - Makeup and Vanity
  • Candy Walls - TR/ST
  • Blue Water - Sally Oldfield
  • The Vibration - Sonny Harris & The Soul Reflections
  • Feel the Drive - Doctor’s Cat
  • Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money) - Pet Shop Boys

Industry season 3 episode 2 - Smoke and Mirrors

Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd speaks with Ken Leung as Eric Tao in Industry season 3.
Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd speaks with Ken Leung as Eric Tao in Industry season 3. Simon Ridgway/HBO
  • You Could Be - Anz, George Riley
  • Il Cielo in una stanza - Mina
  • Gotta Let You Go - Dominica
  • High Time He Went - Renee
  • Girls On Film - Duran Duran

Industry season 3 episode 3 - It

Ken Leung as Eric, Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing and Kit Harington as Henry in Industry season 3 sat on a panel at an event
Ken Leung as Eric, Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing and Kit Harington as Henry in Industry season 3 Simon Ridgway/BBC
  • Figure With Flowers - W. H. Lung
  • Taking Off - Tommy Doom
  • Z’alp - Jodlerklub Edelweiss Thun
  • Parce que tu crois - Charles Aznavour
  • Lonely Days - Hudson Mohawke
  • Don’t Go Lose It Bay - K Lone
  • Music To Watch Girls By - The Bob Crewe Generation

Industry season 3 episode 4 - White Mischief

Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani in Industry season 3 standing by computers.
Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani in Industry season 3. HBO/BBC
  • High On You - Buzzy Lee
  • You Can’t Win But You Can’t Lose - Nathan Micay
  • Irreversible Damage - Algiers, Zack De La Rocha
  • Little Drummer Boy - Low
  • Les Fleur - Ramsay Lewis
  • Shame On a Nuh (feat. Raekwon, Ol’ Dirty Bastard & Method Man) - Wu-Tang Clan

Industry season 3 episode 5 - Company Man

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing at a committee desk and wearing glasses in Industry season 3.
Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing in Industry season 3. Simon Ridgway/HBO
  • Boy - Book of Love
  • Charmed - Redinho, Σtella
  • Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis - London Symphony Orchestra
  • Nobody Knows - Pastor T. L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir
  • Cmon - Brian Eno, Fred again…

Industry season 3 episode 6 - Nikki Beach, or: So Many Ways to Lose

Myha'la as Harpet Stern sits outside at a cafe with Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani for Industry season 3.
Myha'la as Harpet Stern sits outside at a cafe with Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani for Industry season 3. Nick Strasburg/HBO
  • Autoglide - Demi Riquísimo
  • It’s Not Over - Grace
  • Alexithymia - Ollie Leslie
  • Sealed with a Kiss - Santo & Johnny
  • Getting Away With It - Electronic
  • Always on My Mind - Pet Shop Boys

Industry season 3 episode 7 - Useful Idiot

Sagar Radia as Rishi and Ken Leung as Eric speak in black tie dress in the office in Industry season 3.
Sagar Radia as Rishi and Ken Leung as Eric speak in black tie dress in the office in Industry season 3. Simon Ridgway/HBO
  • East to Be Hard - Three Dog Night
  • 21st Century Living - Tommy Down
  • The Death of Fomo - Neil Micay
  • Modular 4 - Godford
  • You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Jimmy Somervile
  • Begin Again - Freddie And The Scenarios, Diego Herrera
  • Bombtrack - Rage Against the Machine

Industry season 3 episode 8 - Infinite Largesse

Myha'la as Harper Stern, wearing a leather jacket with her phone to her ear.
Myha'la as Harper Stern in Industry. BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Nick Strasburg
  • Blurred - Darkstar
  • When We Were That What Wept For The Sea - Colin Stetson
  • Symphony No.2 in C Minor - Resurrection / 5th Movement
  • The Last Goodbye - The Kills
  • Natural Habitat (feat. Ken Carson) - 070 Shake
  • Love Is Blue - Paul Mauriat
  • Qui aime-t-il vraiment? - Francoise Hardy
  • Home Again - Carole King
  • End Credits - Let’s Go Make Some Money - Nathan Micay

Industry season 3 premieres on Tuesday 1st October on BBC One at 10:40pm, with the box set available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to watch in full now on iPlayer.

