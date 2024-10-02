Meanwhile, Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey) continues to have a difficult time professionally, and Eric Tao (Ken Leung) deals with some major changes at the bank.

Finally, after being cast out last season, Harper Stern (Myha'la) has plans for a comeback that could cause some real mayhem.

Aside from all the drama from the cast of Industry, the other big character is the music.

See below for all the music information you need for the third season of Industry.

Industry season 3 soundtrack: Full list of songs in BBC/HBO drama

Industry season 3 episode 1 - Il Mattino ha L'Oro Bocca

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing and Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck in Industry season 3. HBO/Simon Ridgway

New Gold Dream - Simple Minds

Polyhmnal - Makeup and Vanity

Candy Walls - TR/ST

Blue Water - Sally Oldfield

The Vibration - Sonny Harris & The Soul Reflections

Feel the Drive - Doctor’s Cat

Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money) - Pet Shop Boys

Industry season 3 episode 2 - Smoke and Mirrors

Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd speaks with Ken Leung as Eric Tao in Industry season 3. Simon Ridgway/HBO

You Could Be - Anz, George Riley

Il Cielo in una stanza - Mina

Gotta Let You Go - Dominica

High Time He Went - Renee

Girls On Film - Duran Duran

Industry season 3 episode 3 - It

Ken Leung as Eric, Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing and Kit Harington as Henry in Industry season 3 Simon Ridgway/BBC

Figure With Flowers - W. H. Lung

Taking Off - Tommy Doom

Z’alp - Jodlerklub Edelweiss Thun

Parce que tu crois - Charles Aznavour

Lonely Days - Hudson Mohawke

Don’t Go Lose It Bay - K Lone

Music To Watch Girls By - The Bob Crewe Generation

Industry season 3 episode 4 - White Mischief

Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani in Industry season 3. HBO/BBC

High On You - Buzzy Lee

You Can’t Win But You Can’t Lose - Nathan Micay

Irreversible Damage - Algiers, Zack De La Rocha

Little Drummer Boy - Low

Les Fleur - Ramsay Lewis

Shame On a Nuh (feat. Raekwon, Ol’ Dirty Bastard & Method Man) - Wu-Tang Clan

Industry season 3 episode 5 - Company Man

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing in Industry season 3. Simon Ridgway/HBO

Boy - Book of Love

Charmed - Redinho, Σtella

Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis - London Symphony Orchestra

Nobody Knows - Pastor T. L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir

Cmon - Brian Eno, Fred again…

Industry season 3 episode 6 - Nikki Beach, or: So Many Ways to Lose

Myha'la as Harpet Stern sits outside at a cafe with Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani for Industry season 3. Nick Strasburg/HBO

Autoglide - Demi Riquísimo

It’s Not Over - Grace

Alexithymia - Ollie Leslie

Sealed with a Kiss - Santo & Johnny

Getting Away With It - Electronic

Always on My Mind - Pet Shop Boys

Industry season 3 episode 7 - Useful Idiot

Sagar Radia as Rishi and Ken Leung as Eric speak in black tie dress in the office in Industry season 3. Simon Ridgway/HBO

East to Be Hard - Three Dog Night

21st Century Living - Tommy Down

The Death of Fomo - Neil Micay

Modular 4 - Godford

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Jimmy Somervile

Begin Again - Freddie And The Scenarios, Diego Herrera

Bombtrack - Rage Against the Machine

Industry season 3 episode 8 - Infinite Largesse

Myha'la as Harper Stern in Industry. BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Nick Strasburg

Blurred - Darkstar

When We Were That What Wept For The Sea - Colin Stetson

Symphony No.2 in C Minor - Resurrection / 5th Movement

The Last Goodbye - The Kills

Natural Habitat (feat. Ken Carson) - 070 Shake

Love Is Blue - Paul Mauriat

Qui aime-t-il vraiment? - Francoise Hardy

Home Again - Carole King

End Credits - Let’s Go Make Some Money - Nathan Micay

Industry season 3 premieres on Tuesday 1st October on BBC One at 10:40pm, with the box set available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to watch in full now on iPlayer.

