“I was nothing about three years ago. I'm here now,” Cooper said as he accepted his award.

The Studio followed shortly behind with four wins, including for Seth Rogen, who took home the Emmy for lead comedy actor for his role as studio head Matt Remick in the Apple TV+ hit.

Meanwhile, medical drama The Pitt took home two major Emmy awards, including outstanding drama series, while Noah Wyle won the award for best actor in a drama.

Elsewhere, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert bagged its first-ever win in the outstanding talk series category.

Didn't catch the ceremony and wondering where you can watch on demand? Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards.

How to watch Primetime Emmys 2025 - can you stream it?

Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty holding their Emmys for Adolescence. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 2025 Emmy Awards were broadcast live on Sunday 14th September at 8pm ET on CBS, as well as on services that carry CBS, including DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.

If you're hoping to catch up on demand, the ceremony is available to stream on Paramount Plus from Monday 15th to Sunday 21st September.

Who hosted the Primetime Emmys 2025?

Nate Bargatze. Kevin Winter / Getty Images.

The ceremony was hosted by Nate Bargatze this year, who previously told Entertainment Weekly he would steer clear of politics.

"I know there's heartbreaking stuff that's been happening right now, but I want this night to be an escape and I think that's why I was brought on," he said.

However, the stand-up comedian was soon slammed on social media after he introduced a novel way of keeping acceptance speeches short.

At the beginning of the broadcast, Bargatze explained that he would donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of America and that, every time a winner's speech went over 45 seconds, the money would start counting down by $1,000 every second.

It was a move that soon proved to be controversial, with many fans on social media criticising the countdown clock that appeared on stage.

