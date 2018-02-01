As for Kinnear, you’ll probably recognise him from Little Miss Sunshine, As Good as It Gets, Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams and, of course, as Charlie’s crazy ex-boyfriend from Friends.

Netflix is yet to announce who'll they'll be playing, but we know the pair will join returning actors Robin Wright (Claire Underwood), Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper), Jayne Atkinson (Catherine Durant) and Patricia Clarkson (Jane Davis).

Spacey, who played Frank Underwood in the political drama, has been written out of the series following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. In October last year, Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Eight House of Cards employees have since accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

After the allegations emerged, Netflix cancelled the show and reduced the episode count of its last season to eight, down from the usual 13.

Filming for the final episodes has now begun, with House of Cards due to return later this year.