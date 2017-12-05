The announcement comes a month after producers Media Rights Capital had halted production on the sixth season after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had sexually assaulted him in 1986 when he was 14 years old. Eight current and former members of the House of Cards cast and crew subsequently came forward to accuse Spacey of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Prior to the latest announcement, Netflix had already made clear that they would not be involved in any future production of House of Cards involving Spacey, leaving the final season – two episodes of which had reportedly already been shot – up in the air.

But the update will actually bring the series a little closer to its source material – Spacey's character dies in Michael Dobbs' book.

More like this

Advertisement

And the show's female-forward look was met with great enthusiasm on Twitter: