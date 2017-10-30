Oscar-winner Spacey, who was 26, said he couldn’t remember the encounter but was “horrified” by the story and offered his “sincerest apology” for what he describes as “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story," Space said in a statement on Twitter.

"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago," the statement continued. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Spacey's statement comes after Buzzfeed News published an interview with Rapp, now 46 years old. Rap said that he was sitting on the edge of a bed after a party in 1986 when Spacey came into the room.

"He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me," Rapp said.

"He was trying to seduce me... I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

Buzzfeed stated that Spacey's representatives did not respond to repeated messages detailing the allegations before the story was published.

In his statement, Spacey also said that the story had encouraged him to address other stories about his personal life, saying he is now living as a gay man.

"I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy," Spacey said. "As those closest to me know, in my life I had had relationships with both men and women.

"I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour."