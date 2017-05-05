While making his way through series one a thought struck him: He’d actually auditioned to play one of the characters.

It was Khal Drogo’s dialogue that triggered the memory of an audition that hadn’t gone completely to plan. But Harewood had no regrets because just a year later he landed the role we probably know him best for – Estes, director of the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center in Homeland.

There are clearly no hard feelings because Harewood’s more than happy to indulge in a Game of Thrones marathon.

Keep at it David, you've only got a few weeks until season 7 hits TV screens!

And perhaps you can nab another Game of Thrones role in future, in one of the several spin-offs HBO and George RR Martin are thinking about making.

Game of Thrones season seven will launch on 16th July 2017 US time – in the UK the first episode will air at 2am on Monday 17th July on Sky Atlantic