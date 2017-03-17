"The dragons this year are the size of 747s," Shakman tells EW. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!”

For the record, a Boeing 747 is a massive 76 metres long, carrying up to 660 people. Drogon himself probably won't have 660 people on his back, but that's an impressively large creature.

The 30-foot flame is also pretty terrifying – and with firepower like that, how will a dragon attack play out in season seven?

More like this

Advertisement

Game of Thrones season seven will launch on 16th July 2017 US time – in the UK the first episode will air at 2am on Monday 17th July on Sky Atlantic.