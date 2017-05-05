With four writers attached, that could mean a grand total of four spin-offs – though the number has not been confirmed.

According to the BBC, the new Game of Thrones shows will take us to different time periods in the "vast and rich universe" originally created by Martin in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series.

There's no deadline and no release date, but it seems we could be looking a long way ahead – as there is still one more season of the main Game of Thrones series to film before focus moves to the spin-offs.

"We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in," an HBO spokesperson said.

The four scriptwriters in question are Kick-Ass co-writer Jane Goldman, Man Men writer Carly Wray, LA confidential screenplay writer Brian Helgeland, and Kong: Skull Island's Max Borenstein, who will work on the project alongside Martin.

Series seven of Game of Thrones will be shown in the UK on Sky Atlantic and Now TV at 2am on 17th July and will be repeated at 9pm