Still, it was all pretty circumstantial stuff – until now. Because Momoa’s latest Instagram post seems to hint more than ever that he might be getting back in with the Game of Thrones crowd, by showing him going drinking with them.

Yes, that’s Momoa with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, in the series’ main Ireland filming location shortly before filming starts in the next two weeks. As hints go, it’s about as subtle as a Dothraki arakh to the stomach.

Of course he’s probably just there for a catch-up and a drink with some old pals, but considering all the other evidence we can’t help but wonder if Drogo will be making some sort of reappearance next year, even if it’s just in some sort of dream sequence (where Momoa last popped up at the end of series two).

And frankly, until we see some evidence to the contrary we’ll never stop beating this dead horselord.

Game of Thrones will return in mid-2017