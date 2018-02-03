From Piers Morgan's interview with Donald Trump to David Tennant's Tenth Doctor revival, Silent Witness' shocking care home storyline to a seriously long wait for Sherlock's return to TV screens , here’s what got you talking in the past seven days...

You kicked off the week by kicking off about Piers Morgan's interview with Donald Trump

"It was cringe-worthy" wrote David Thomson on Facebook of Morgan's exclusive sit-down with the President of The United States at Davos. “The most sycophantic interview I have ever lived through,” wrote Collins Chidimuro, “and I grew up on a diet of Robert Mugabe interviews with the Zimbabwe state broadcaster. Shameful.”

“They just seemed to be kissing each other’s behinds,” noted John Wyres-Smith.

More like this

88% of readers said Morgan was too soft on the US President, but the Good Morning Britain presenter had his supporters too!

There was a LOT of love for David Tennant's Doctor Who revival

A new clip was released by Tennant’s wife Georgia (who appeared in the series as the Tenth Doctor’s “daughter” Jenny) showing the Scottish actor returning to his most famous role for a special occasion, namely the emigration of old friend, Gary Russell, to Australia in 2013.

Nobody was complaining...

The definitive ranking of modern era Doctor Who series, however, caused quite the debate...

Find out which series topped our reader poll here: The definitive ranking of Doctor Who series of the modern era

A serious Silent Witness storyline about care home abuse split the audience down the middle

The plot of Monday night's episode of the long-running BBC drama revolved around the suspicious deaths of a number of people living in care homes, and quite a few people were unimpressed.

However, 68% of more than 3,000 readers polled by RadioTimes.com said they felt the storyline worked.

"It was very emotional and heart wrenching," wrote Laura Seaman on Facebook, "but sadly things like that do go on. I think it’s good that it’s been brought to the attention of people; rather than brushed under the carpet."

"I thought it was a powerful and brilliantly acted storyline" wrote Cheryl Boxall. "It was refreshing to see a script written from the point of view of people with disabilities rather than just our view of how disabled people react."

And by the time the second part of the episode had aired on Tuesday, there was a LOT of praise for the series. "Well done Silent Witness for broaching this subject" wrote Lindsey McGibbon. "Working in the care sector it both shocked and moved me. Liz Carr was brilliant! Best episode of the series so far!"

Get the full story: Viewers praise Silent Witness conclusion after backlash to care home abuse storyline

Strictly Come Dancing fans were FURIOUS when Brendan Cole was axed from the show

The 41-year-old dancer, who has starred in every single series of Strictly, made a tearful appearance on ITV’s Lorraine to reveal that he will be absent when the BBC contest returns this autumn, after finding out at the end of last week that bosses had “made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show”.

"This is so unfair" wrote Sarah Burgess, who said Cole " gives the show a little bit of an edge when he defends his celebrity partner" and urged the BBC to reverse the decision.

She wasn't alone in her thinking. A whopping 79% of more than 2,500 RadioTimes.com readers polled said Strictly had made a mistake.

Everyone got VERY excited about the new series of Endeavour

Shaun Evans was back as the newly promoted Detective Sergeant Morse in the action-packed trailer for Endeavour series five, and fans were VERY happy to see him.

"I'm really looking forward to this, great acting and great stories," wrote Diana Blake.

And there was a lorra lorra love for Roger Allam's DI Thursday.

Get the full story: Watch the new action-packed trailer for Endeavour series 5

Aidan Turner's teaser about Poldark series 4 was a big hit

The Irish actor teased a "tempestuous" and political series, which sees Ross heading for parliament and trying to rebuild his marriage after that dramatic series three finale.

Get the full story: Aidan Turner teases "tempestuous" and political Poldark series four

And you rather enjoyed a sneak peek behind the scenes at the Radio Times Covers Party

5 things we learned at the Radio Times Covers Party

“I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us," the Sherlock creator mused at the Radio Times Covers Party.

Some fans were very sad indeed.

Get the full story: Steven Moffat on Sherlock: “Maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us”

Advertisement

Follow Radio Times on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with all the latest TV and entertainment news.