Russell, who worked as a script editor for Doctor Who and its spin-offs Torchwood and the Sarah-Jane Adventures, was treated to Tennant back in action as the Time Lord complete with his sonic screwdriver, iconic costume and command of sci-fi technobabble, and the end result is absolutely brilliant.

Whether it’s cracking jokes about Russell being “sucked off” into the time vortex in Cardiff, riffing on the idea of a former Doctor Who magazine editor being a fixed nexus point in time and space or just fiddling with the sonic screwdriver settings, Tennant and Tennant are clearly having a ball throughout, and it’s a wonderful reminder of their time on the sci-fi series.

And who knows? If they had that much fun, maybe they could both be persuaded to do it for real again sometime soon. We live in hope for a Thirteenth/Tenth Doctor team-up…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn