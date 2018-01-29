But before Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor takes us off through space and time again, we want YOU to decide which new era series of Doctor who is the absolute best. All you have to do to cast your vote is rank all ten series from best to worst below by clicking on one of the boxes next to the series number and dragging each series into your preferred order.

Advertisement

Your answers will create our definitive ranking of the best Doctor Who series of the modern era, so what are you waiting for? Get ranking!