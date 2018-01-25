Called Jan Slam, the competition is part of Nick Grimshaw’s Breakfast Show and requires fans to answer a simple multiple choice question – in this case, about the Doctor’s signature device – before texting the right answer to a set phone number before tomorrow morning (Friday 26th January). You can enter the competition here.

Having entered, they’ll then have to listen to tomorrow’s Breakfast Show from 8am, when Grimshaw will reveal a code word that will have to be spoken by the winner when the BBC call them up.

Still, despite all the rigmarole it’s definitely a prize worth winning, and we’re betting BBC Radio 1 will be getting a LOT of texts today even though we still don't know exactly when Doctor Who will be back on TV. Keep your diaries clear, fans!

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn