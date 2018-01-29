In fact, a whopping 88% of those polled on Sunday night by RadioTimes.com said Morgan was not tough enough on Trump.

Many of those commenting on Twitter found the "love-in" between Morgan and his "great friend" an uncomfortable watch that failed to press Trump on any of the important issues...

Some found it really uncomfortable...

On Facebook it was a similar story.

"The most sycophantic interview I have ever lived through," wrote Collins Chidimuro, "and I grew up on a diet of Robert Mugabe interviews with the Zimbabwe state broadcaster. Shameful."

"They just seemed to be kissing each other’s behinds," noted John Wyres-Smith.

In the interests of balance we worked hard to dig out some positive reactions, although they were wildly outnumbered by the negative.

This guy must have found them too...