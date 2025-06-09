Fortunately, a path forward was found and the Heartstopper streaming film was confirmed for Netflix in April, with cameras now rolling on the hotly anticipated project.

The story will be derived from author Alice Oseman's final Heartstopper graphic novels, which find Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) considering their future as university and other post-school opportunities present themselves.

Below, the streamer shared an image of Oseman and the two stars from the set, smiling into the camera. It doesn't give much away about the story, but fans are delighted to see that the project is finally moving forward.

Connor and Locke became overnight stars after Heartstopper dropped and swiftly became a global phenomenon, earning high praise for its sensitive exploration of topics like coming out, anxiety, intimacy and eating disorders.

Both actors have proceeded to bag high-profile follow-up gigs, with Locke joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+ hit Agatha All Along, while Connor has lent his voice to The Wild Robot and appeared in Alex Garland film Warfare.

Just prior to the Heartstopper film being announced, Connor told Vogue that he'd only return if the story was "done right" and that "we keep the heart in it". Presumably, the actor was happy with the feature script that was eventually settled on.

The full cast of the Heartstopper movie is still to be revealed, but it seems highly likely that series regulars Yasmin Finney (Elle), William Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy) will reprise their roles.

Heartstopper seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. The finale movie is coming soon.

