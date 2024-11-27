Although Coben's novels are all set in his home country of the US, until now most of the shows based on his works have been transposed to the UK (and a couple to Poland, France and Spain). But that's now set to change with his first Stateside-set adaptation for Netflix.

The platform has announced that the next of Coben's novels to be adapted as part of his creative partnership with the streamer will be his 2023 story I Will Find You, and that the eight-episode series will take place in the US.

Adapted by Robert Hull, the series follows an innocent father who is serving life in prison for murdering his own son, only for him to receive evidence that his child may actually still be alive. He must therefore break out of prison to find the truth.

No casting has been announced for the series just yet, but Coben can usually rely on some big names to fill out the ensembles for his dramas, so we'd expect some familiar faces to be announced in due course.

Indeed, it's possible that frequent collaborator Richard Armitage may follow him to the US, with the actor recently telling RadioTimes.com how he can't resist reuniting with the author.

It's worth noting that while this is the first American-set Coben adaptation for Netflix, Prime Video did release Harlan Coben's Shelter in 2023, which was based in New Jersey.

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025 and I Will Find You will be released in the future.

